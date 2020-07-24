OUR THIRD HEAT WAVE OF 2020…
With a high temperature at Bradley International Airport yesterday of 93 degrees, our 3rd heat wave of the year went into day #6. It began on Saturday with a high of 95 degrees. The hottest day was Sunday with a near record tying high of 99 degrees. Monday’s high was 96 degrees. It was 93 on Tuesday, and 92 Wednesday.
We’ve now had 19 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. That exceeds the annual average of 17 days. Last year, we had a grand total of 27 days. However, 19 of those days came in July, which was the all-time hottest month on record! The record for the greatest number of days 90 or higher in a year is 38 days from 1983.
TODAY…
After starting our Friday on a warm and muggy note with some spotty showers, the humidity will decrease a bit as the day progresses with drier air filtering into the state on a northwesterly flow. This is especially true over interior portions of the state. This afternoon will be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s --- so still above average, but not *as* hot as it has been. With a cold front just offshore, we can't rule out an isolated afternoon shower; however, many towns will remain dry.
THE WEEKEND…
The last weekend of July is shaping up the be fairly quiet. Both Saturday and Sunday will likely feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. So if you're heading to the beach or spending time outside, the weather will cooperate ... just remember to wear sunscreen and to hydrate!
Saturday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Fortunately, the humidity won’t be too bad. Sunday should be hotter with highs 90-95. The air will likely become muggier thanks to a developing south to southwesterly flow.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny, hot and humid. Once again, highs will range from 90-95, likely a degree or two hotter than Sunday. The day looks to be primarily dry, but a weak disturbance could trigger a few isolated thunderstorms late in the day across northwestern CT.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. A cold front will approach and then move through the state late in the day that could generate some thunderstorms.
We’ll see some relief from the heat and high humidity by midweek, behind the front. Wednesday is shaping up to be pleasant with a mostly sunny sky, and highs in the upper 80s.
The chance for showers and thunder may return on Thursday. The air will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
