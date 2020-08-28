YESTERDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER…
The National Weather Service is currently conducing a storm damage survey in Southern Connecticut. They are particularly concerned about the damage that occurred in Waterbury, Bethany, Hamden, North Haven, East Haven, North Branford, Branford, and Guilford. There is a strong indication the damage was caused by a tornado. We received a photo of a funnel, and Doppler Radar picked up on some debris that was hurled into the atmosphere. However, we are waiting for the official word from the National Weather Service, and we will relay their findings to you!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a very pleasant day, changes are on the way for tonight. A warm front will move into Southern New England, and that means we’ll see increasing cloudiness and a rising chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially after midnight. With a warm front in the vicinity later tonight, there is a slight chance for a brief spin-up or waterspout somewhere in Southern New England. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70, and the air will turn more humid toward dawn.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF AUGUST…
Tomorrow, we’ll be dealing with several weather features that will bring unsettled weather to the state. The warm front will lift to the north of Connecticut, while at the same time a cold front will approach the region from the west. The cold front will arrive tomorrow evening. Ahead of the front, there will be a southerly flow of very humid air. Plus, tropical moisture from the remnants of Laura will get drawn northward into the region. The result will be showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds possible. Plus, torrential downpours could lead to localized flash flooding. Highs will be near 80 degrees, and dew points will rise into the low and middle 70s. It’ll feel tropical outside. This is a situation we’ll need to monitor closely.
Showers and thunderstorms are still possible tomorrow evening until the cold front passes through. After midnight, a northwesterly flow will develop, and the humidity will drop. Temperatures will dip to near 60 by dawn.
The second half of the weekend will be quite pleasant! Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, and a northwesterly breeze will continue to usher dry air into the state. It will be seasonably warm with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A gorgeous day for outdoor activities!
The mercury will dip into the 50s Sunday night under a mainly clear sky. Some upper 40s are possible in the normally cooler locations.
NEXT WEEK AND THE BEGINNING OF SEPTEMBER…
The beautiful weather will carry over into Monday. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine, and the air will remain dry. The wind will be lighter too. After a cool morning, temperatures will rise close to 80 degrees away from the coast.
The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is tricky. A frontal boundary to the south of New England could be close enough to bring showers to the state both days. It is also possible high pressure will suppress most of the moisture to our south. For now, we’ll be cautiously optimistic. We’re forecasting a chance for showers Tuesday morning followed by partly sunny skies and highs 75-80. We are also keeping Wednesday dry. We are anticipating a partly sunny day with highs in the lower 80s.
By Thursday, we may be feeling some 90-degree heat once again. It should be partly sunny and noticeably more humid. There will be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon in advance of an approaching cold front.
The front could hang up along the New England Coast on Friday. If that happens, there will still be a risk for showers and thunderstorms. However, if the front moves offshore, Friday could be very pleasant with sunshine, much lower humidity, and highs in the lower 80s.
AN AMAZING RECORD BROKEN THIS WEEK…
The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday. We’ve now had 39 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. This is an incredible record to break since the seasonal average is 17 days 90 or higher. Plus, records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905. That is 115 years of official record keeping!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
