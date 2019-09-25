TODAY, 9/25/19…
Today will be a beautiful early autumn day! With a ridge of high pressure in place, the sky will be sunny, and the air will be dry. Temperatures will reach the middle 70s in many parts of the state.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.
THURSDAY…
A southerly flow of warmer air will develop in advance of a cold front. Temperatures will rise through the 70s to near 80 degrees. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny. The cold front will stir up a few scattered showers in the late afternoon and evening.
Weather conditions will improve tomorrow night after the front shifts to the east of New England. Scattered showers will end, then the sky will become clear after midnight. Temperatures will dip into the range of 50-55.
FRIDAY…
Another high pressure system will drift across Southern New England on Friday, and that means we’ll end the week on a very pleasant note. The sky will be sunny and temperatures will rise well into the 70s. The humidity will be low. Friday night will be mainly clear, and lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUTUMN…
Another cold front will approach New England from the west on Saturday. A warm south to southwesterly flow will send temperatures rising to near 80 degrees, perhaps a little higher! While most of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will move across the state during the late afternoon and early evening.
High pressure and cooler, drier air will return to the region on Sunday. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be cooler. Highs will be in the 70s at best. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow for a big temperature drop Sunday night. The mercury will dip into the 40s by dawn Monday.
NEXT WEEK…
After a chilly start, Monday afternoon will be mild with highs in the 70s. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon. A frontal boundary could bring clouds and scattered showers to the state on Tuesday. If we are on the warm side of the front, temperatures could reach 80 degrees.
THE TROPICS…
There are currently 3 systems in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Jerry will track to the north of Bermuda today. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda. Tropical Storm Karen was a big rain maker for Puerto Rico. Flash flooding and mudslides are possible, especially in mountainous areas. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Puerto Rico. Lorenzo is way out in the Eastern Atlantic, and is expected to become a major hurricane over the coming days. However, Lorenzo is going to stay far away from any land areas through next weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
