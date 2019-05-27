MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND RECAP…
It was a beautiful Memorial Day weekend! We had to deal with clouds from time to time, but there was plenty of sunshine too. The high temperature at Bradley International Airport on Saturday was 76 degrees. Sunday was the warmest day of the weekend with a high of 90 degrees! It was the first time we hit 90 this year and the first time it was 90 degrees or higher since September 6th of last year! Today was picture perfect. We enjoyed bright sunshine, a nice breeze, and low humidity. Highs this afternoon were in the upper 70s and lower 80s. One of the warmest locations in the state was Groton with a high of 83 degrees. Temperatures along the entire length of our coastline dropped through the 70s this afternoon when the breeze turned onshore.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
This evening will be beautiful with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s by midnight. Overnight, we can expect increasing cloudiness and temperatures will bottom out in the 50s.
TUESDAY…
A low pressure system will approach New England from the west tomorrow and a warm front will be knocking on our doorstep by evening. That means our weather will take an unsettled turn. The sky will be mostly cloudy and the chance for rain will be on the rise in the late morning and early afternoon. Most of the state will have rainy weather during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be a rather cool day with highs ranging from 58-64. The rain will probably knock temperatures down during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening as the warm front makes its closest approach. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of Western Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather. The greatest risk for damaging winds will be across areas to our west, especially in Pennsylvania.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will linger into tomorrow night. Temperatures will bottom out close to 50 degrees.
WEDNESDAY…
Low pressure will move away to the east of New England by midweek and a weak area of high pressure will build into the region. That means Wednesday will be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. After a cool morning, temperatures should reach the low to middle 70s during the afternoon.
THURSDAY…
A return to unsettled weather appears likely by Thursday. The sky will be mostly cloudy. Scattered showers are likely in the morning then another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees and the air will turn more humid.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night, but they will end after midnight as a drier northwesterly flow takes over. Temperatures will bottom out in the range of 55-60.
FRIDAY…
May will end on a pleasant note! Friday is shaping up to be a partly sunny day with a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will range from 75-80. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow the mercury to drop close to 50 degrees by late Friday night.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
Saturday, June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer is all of June, July, and August. June 1st also marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November 30th.
Saturday should be pleasant with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s. The normal, or average, high for June 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees.
A cold front will move across Southern New England on Sunday. Some guidance models, like the GFS, are keeping us generally dry. However, the European Model, is forecasting showers and thunderstorms primarily in the afternoon and early evening. For now, we are leaning toward the European Model solution. Despite the chance for a thunderstorm, much of Sunday will be pleasant with partly sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
On the heels of the cold front, a strong northwesterly flow will usher in cool, dry air for the beginning of next week. Monday should be partly sunny and quite breezy with highs 70-75. Temperatures may not rise out of the 60s in the Litchfield Hills.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.