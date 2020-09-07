LABOR DAY...
It's shaping up to be a beautiful day! Look for mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the 80's! Inland areas should reach 83-85 degrees, while shoreline communities will be a tad cooler thanks to an onshore breeze. Humidity will be fairly comfortable today too. A great day for any outdoor plans or a beach day. High tide along the shoreline comes in between 1:30-3pm.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
With a large area of high pressure over the western Atlantic and the jet stream plunging southward to our west, a deep southeasterly flow of warm, increasingly humid air will develop over southern New England. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will likely feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. There may be some morning fog. All three days will be warm and humid with daytime highs in the 80s, and nighttime lows in the 60s. We could potentially see highs 85-90 at some point. The chances for rain will be slim on Tuesday and Wednesday, but on Thursday we'll likely see some showers and thunderstorms. We need rain, especially in northern CT so hopefully we will receive some beneficial rain.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND...
Friday morning, a cold front will slide through the state, and that will drop the heat and humidity down quite a bit. Highs on Friday should stay in the 70's with increasing sunshine.
Saturday looks to be dry and pleasant with high pressure remaining in control.
A storm system will come Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be increasingly likely during the day.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Melissa Cole
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
