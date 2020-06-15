THIS WEEK
This stretch of beautiful weather will last through most of this week! We may not see any showers until Friday at the earliest. An upper level low will spin around over the southeastern United States for several days and it will drench that region with periods of heavy rain. Meanwhile, high pressure will dominate over the Northeast, providing slowly sinking air that brings fair weather.
Monday through Wednesday
Monday through Wednesday will be nearly perfect, with partly to mostly sunny skies all three days. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 80 degrees. The humidity will remain low. The nights will be quite pleasant with lows in the 50s.
Cloudier Thursday
By Thursday, we may observe an increase in cloud cover, but we don’t expect any rain. A warm front will be passing through the area, causing the cloud cover. It will be lacking the dynamics to cause rain. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 80s away from the coast. Humidity will start to increase as the wind turns more southerly.
Partly Sunny Friday
Partly sunny skies are coming again Friday, but with higher humidity and heat. Highs on Friday should be in the upper 80s to near 90.
Hot & Humid Saturday and Sunday
High heat and humidity will come Saturday and Sunday. Highs could approach 90 inland and low 80s along the shoreline. We will have partly sunny, hazy conditions. During the late afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms may become possible as a storm system approaches from the west.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
