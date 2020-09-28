THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
This evening will be breezy, mild and muggy. After highs near 80 in parts of the state today, temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s this evening. Temperatures will hold in the 60s overnight. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and patchy fog will form. While a shower can’t be ruled out, most of the night will be dry.
The low temperature at Bradley International Airport this morning was 68 degrees. The record for the warmest low temperature for September 28th for the Greater Hartford Area is 66 degrees, set in 1920. Since we expect the temperature to remain above 66 degrees between now and midnight, a new record is likely for this date!
TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY…
Big changes are on the way, and the end result will be a beneficial rainfall for the entire state. Tomorrow will be a lot like today. It’ll be warm and humid with a nice southerly breeze. Highs will range from 75-80. The sky will be changeable. At times, it’ll be cloudy. At other times, the sky will be partly sunny. While a passing shower is possible, most of the day will be dry.
The main event will come tomorrow night and Wednesday morning. That’s when a cold front will move into New England along with a wave of low pressure. The front will have plenty of lift and plenty of moisture to work with. Therefore, showers will become numerous tomorrow night and there may be a few embedded thunderstorms. Some showers will be capable of producing heavy downpours since the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture. It is going to be breezy, mild and muggy tomorrow night with lows in the 60s.
Rain, downpours, and embedded thunder will linger into Wednesday morning. The wet weather should end around midday or early in the afternoon as the cold front moves away to the east of New England. The sky will become partly sunny Wednesday afternoon, and a strong west-southwesterly breeze will usher drier air into the state. The air will be a little cooler too with highs in the low and middle 70s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows 50-55.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
It now looks like Thursday will be dry and pleasant! We’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds, and temperatures should reach 70-75.
Thursday night should be partly cloudy and comfortable with lows near 50.
A weak coastal storm will develop on Friday and it will track very close to New England. That means we can expect plenty of clouds along with showers or perhaps even a period of steadier rain. It is going to be noticeably cooler too with highs in the 60s.
Rain will end Friday night as the coastal storm moves northward into the Canadian Maritimes. The clouds will clear away, and a northwesterly breeze will usher cool, dry air into the state. Temperatures will dip into the 40s by morning.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
We are looking good! Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, and there will be a cool northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s.
High pressure will move across New England on Sunday, and that means we can expect another nice day. The sky will be partly sunny. Morning lows will be near 40, and afternoon highs will range from 60-65.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Another coastal storm could bring more rain to the state on Monday. The GFS guidance model is forecasting a few showers with the storm track well offshore. However, the European Model is forecasting a much stronger storm with a track much closer to the coast. If that happens, we could get another heavy rainfall Monday into early Monday night. We’ll keep you updated!
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This morning, the temperature dipped to 34 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which was only 3 degrees above the record low of 31 degrees, set on September 21st in 1962.
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn began on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox occurred at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.