TODAY, 3/20/20…
An area of low pressure will track across Canada, well to the northwest of New England as we close out the week. As this happens, a strong southwesterly flow of unseasonably mild air will overspread the state. At times, that southwesterly wind could gust to 30-40 mph. Over interior CT, temperatures should reach 70 degrees! Shoreline communities will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. How warm it gets will be dependent upon how much clearing, and therefore sunshine, we see by early afternoon. Furthermore, in advance of an approaching cold front late afternoon/early evening, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible. If clouds linger longer, the threat will be diminished; however, if we see more sunshine, the atmosphere could become more unstable, increasing the risk for storms. Of any that develop, strong/damaging wind will be possible… along with lightning and heavy rain. While the chance is low, an isolated tornado in the region cannot be ruled out. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined the western two-thirds of the state in an area that could potentially see strong to severe storms. It's because of these factors that we have declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Later this evening, a cold front will sweep through the state. Showers will end, then the sky will become clear overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by daybreak.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
It won’t feel much like spring this weekend! A brisk north to northwesterly wind will usher much cooler air into the state tomorrow. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, highs will only be in the 40s to near 50 degrees, and the air will turn much colder at night. In fact, the mercury will dip solidly into the 20s under a clear, starlit sky!
A huge area of high pressure will build into the Northeast on Sunday, allowing for calmer wind over the 2nd half of the weekend. Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures will be cooler than Saturday as they only reach the low and mid-40s during the afternoon. In the Litchfield Hills, temperatures may not rise out of the 30s!
NEXT WEEK…
After a quiet weekend, a fairly active or progressive weather pattern is shaping up for the first week of the spring season.
Monday, clouds will increase and we’ll be monitoring a weak coastal storm that could clip Southern New England late in the day. If it comes close enough, it could produce rain or perhaps snow or a wintry mix. As it moves away from CT Tuesday, we should see partial clearing. Then, another storm system could bring another round of precipitation late Wednesday.
There is some uncertainty to the tracks and timing for next week. As the forecast comes into better focus as new information comes in, we’ll keep you updated!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
