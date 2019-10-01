THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Tonight, will be mild and the air will turn more humid. Lows will be in the 60s. However, some shoreline communities could have lows closer to 70 degrees. We’ll be caught between 2 weather systems. One is a cold front approaching from the north, and the other is high pressure that is centered to the south and east of New England. The result will be a south to southwesterly flow of unseasonably mild air. While most of the night will be partly cloudy, a few scattered showers will be possible after midnight.
WEDNESDAY…
A strong cold front will move across the state from north to south tomorrow. Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach the 80s across much of the state. The only exception will be far Northern Connecticut, where temperatures may not rise out of the 70s. How warm it gets greatly depends on the timing of the cold front. Temperatures will drop sharply during the afternoon and evening and the wind could get a bit gusty. There is a chance for a passing shower and a thunderstorm is possible. Some showers could produce a brief downpour.
The cold front will settle to the south of New England Wednesday night, and temperatures will drop into the 40s. Any showers will end tomorrow evening, then the sky will partially clear.
THURSDAY…
High pressure should keep us dry most of the day. However, the sky will be mostly cloudy and the air will be unseasonably cool. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s. Rain is possible by late afternoon, but rain is much more likely Thursday night as a storm system tracks across Southern New England. It’ll be a chilly rain with lows 45-50.
FRIDAY…
Weather conditions will rapidly improve on Friday. Rain will end toward dawn then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. A strong north to northwesterly breeze will usher dry, cool air into the state. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 60s elsewhere. The wind could gust to 30-40 mph.
The wind will gradually subside Friday night as high pressure moves closer to New England. The sky will be clear. Temperatures will dip into the 30s and lower 40s by dawn. Scattered frost will be possible, especially in the normally colder locations.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
High pressure will give us a beautiful Saturday! We can look forward to plenty of sunshine. After a chilly morning, we can expect a cool afternoon with highs 60-65.
Sunday will start out chilly with lows near 40, but a developing southerly flow will send milder air our way throughout the day. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon. Morning sunshine will likely give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon.
Showers will develop Sunday night and it won’t be nearly as cool with lows in the 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Monday. In advance of the front, there will be a strong southerly flow of mild air. Temperatures should reach the 70s, and the air will turn more humid. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and showers are likely. A thunderstorm is possible as well. Showers will end Monday night and the clouds will clear away as a drier northwesterly flow develops on the heels of the departing front. Lows should range from 45-55.
A large high pressure system will bring beautiful weather conditions on Tuesday. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably cool with highs in the 60s.
SEPTEMBER 2019…
September went into the record books as a mild, dry month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, there was only 1.94” of rain at Bradley, which is 1.94” below normal!
The hottest temperature was 92 degrees on the 23rd, and the coldest temperature was 38 degrees on the 19th and 20th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
