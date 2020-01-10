THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Today, despite had limited sunshine, temperatures peaked between 45 and 50° thanks in large part to a southwesterly flow. This evening, the clouds will remain and while temperatures may dip a bit initially, they’ll level out and remain steady, then rise overnight. Areas of fog could also develop by daybreak.
THE WEEKEND…
With high pressure anchored offshore and a slow-moving storm system heading our way from the west, a southwesterly flow of mild air only gets stronger. Like today, tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and while most of the day will be dry, there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower. The big story will be the warmth and a gusty wind. That wind will push temperatures to record, or near record, highs! For January 11th, the record high for the Greater Hartford Area is 60°, set in 1983. The record high for Bridgeport is 56°, set in 1975.
The best chance for rain comes late Saturday night, into Sunday morning. This is when the storm system will pass through the region. In addition to some steadier and perhaps heavier rain, we can’t rule out some lightning/thunder around or shortly after sunrise.
Sunday, after the morning rain/storms, our sky will turn partly sunny as the storm system rapidly moves away from New England. It will still be breezy, and colder air will lag behind. Therefore, temperatures Sunday will be downright warm, feeling more like late-April with highs in the low to mid-60s! Given this, records for January 12 could be shattered. For Sunday, the record high for Hartford is 60° while the one for Bridgeport is 53° … both were achieved just 2 years ago, in 2018.
THE WEEK AHEAD…
Monday and Tuesday will be dry… and cooler, relatively speaking. Highs will be in mid-40s, so still about 10° above average.
No major storms are in sight, through the extended period. Tuesday night into early Wednesday, our models are indicating at least a chance for isolated areas of light rain or snow. Then, with the arrival of some colder air Thursday, there appears to be a better chance for rain and perhaps some snow. The wind will also increase, eventually sending some colder air into CT. By Friday, highs may only reach the 30s!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.