TODAY, 8/13/19…
For our Tuesday, as a storm system from the west approaches and moves through the region, rain becomes likely. While there could be isolated showers during the morning hours, the main event is from the afternoon, into the early evening hours. The greatest risk for severe weather is to our southwest, but a strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out here in Connecticut (one that could produce a gusty, or damaging wind). Another concern will be the heavy nature of the rain that could lead to isolated nuisance, poor drainage flooding. This is due to the atmosphere becoming loaded with moisture… we should see dew point values reach or exceed 70, making it feel downright oppressive!
Tomorrow, outside of a lingering early morning shower, we should see partial clearing with highs near 80. Thursday and Friday both should feature a mix of sun and clouds; while primarily dry, we can’t guarantee an isolated shower or storm won’t pop up. Highs through the end of the week will be near/above 80.
THE WEEKEND…
As of now, the weekend appears to be quite nice with dry weather both days. Temperatures trend warmer: Saturday the mercury should peak in the mid-80s, then Sunday it should go a bit higher with a tad more humidity! A weak front could produce a late day shower/storm Sunday (but the chance is low, and likely comes after sunset).
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE…
Recently, NOAA, released their updated forecast for the remainder of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They now believe there is a good chance this season will be more active than normal. The original forecast released in May expected 9-15 named storms of which 4-8 would reach hurricane strength, and 2-4 hurricanes would reach major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher). The revised forecast is now calling for 10-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes. A normal, or average, season sees 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.
One of the key reasons for the upgrade is the absence of an El Nino. Sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific have now returned to normal or neutral levels. When El Nino is present, westerly winds aloft are stronger over the Atlantic Basin. This creates shear in the atmosphere, which can inhibit the development and strengthening of tropical storms and hurricanes. This season, we’ve already had 2 named storms in the Atlantic Basin, Andrea and Barry. The hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.
A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 went into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature was 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. The grand total was 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Hartford Area. That is 114 years of record keeping!
AUGUST AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
The average, or normal, high for August 1st is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, and the average low is 63 degrees. By August 31st, the average high drops to 80 degrees, and the average low falls to 58 degrees. Average rainfall for the month is 3.93”. The hottest temperature on record for the month of August is 102 degrees, which occurred on August 9th in 2001. The coolest temperature on record is 36 degrees, which occurred on August 31st in 1965. August 1955 was the wettest month on record with 21.87” of rain. That’s when we experienced devastating flooding in the state due to a tropical one/two punch from Connie and Diane.
We lose quite a bit of daylight during the month of August. Sunrise on August 1st is at 5:44 and sunset is at 8:09. That is 14 hours and 25 minutes of possible sunshine. On August 31st, sunrise is at 6:15 and sunset is at 7:26. That is 13 hours and 11 minutes of possible sunshine, which represents a loss of 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight!
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). We’ve now had a grand total of 22 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.