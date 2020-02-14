VALENTINE’S DAY…
Today will be windy and quite cold with highs in the 20s and lower 30s. A northerly wind will gust to over 30 mph. The wind chill will be in the single digits and lower teens most of the day! The sky will be mostly sunny. If you have plans to go out this evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day, you’ll need to bundle up as the wind chill will range from zero to 10 above!
High pressure will move into New England tonight. The combination of clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the single digits. In some of the colder locations, temperatures could bottom out near zero or slightly below. The last time we had temperatures in the single digits in the Greater Hartford Area was on January 23rd when the low was 8 degrees at Bradley International. This winter, the temperature has not dropped below zero. The coldest temperature so far was on January 22nd, when the mercury dipped to 4 degrees. We could rival that temperature early tomorrow morning.
THE WEEKEND…
With high pressure in place, Saturday will be sunny or mostly sunny. The air will be cold, but the wind will be light. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s inland, perhaps the middle 30s at the coast.
Tomorrow night will start out clear, but some clouds will overspread the state at some point as high pressure moves offshore and an ocean flow develops. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s, but they should begin to rise before dawn.
By Sunday, high pressure will move out to sea far to the east of New England. Meanwhile, a cold front will approach the region from the west. Between these 2 systems, a southerly flow of milder will develop. Temperatures will likely reach the 40s Sunday afternoon! It’ll be a nice day too with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday looks good with a colder, drier northwesterly flow taking over. The sky should be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the 30s to near 40.
A storm is forecast to move into the Northeast on Tuesday. Once again, the storm is expected to track to the north and west of Connecticut, and that will send mild air our way. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain could develop in the morning, but precipitation will likely change to all rain Temperatures should reach the 40s across much of the state before the day is over.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, windy, and much colder. Highs will be in the 30s, but temperatures will probably drop throughout the day. A northwest wind could gust to 40 mph. Wednesday night will be quite cold with lows in the single digits. The wind will slowly subside.
Thursday will be sunny, breezy, and cold with highs in the 20s to possibly near 30 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
LAST FRIDAY’S STORM (2-7-20)…
It was a wild day of weather with rain, a few downpours, powerful winds, and temperatures that were in the 30s, 40s, and 50s across the state and all at the same time! It was caused by a strong storm system, the center of which passed very close to Connecticut. In fact, a new record was set for the lowest barometric pressure measured during the month of February in the Greater Hartford Area. The barometric pressure bottomed out at 28.65” at Bradley International Airport; the previous February record was 28.72”.
The storm resulted in damaging winds. The wind gusted to 60 mph in New London and Groton. Just offshore, there was a gust to 73 mph at New London Ledge!
JANUARY 2020…
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature was 33.1° at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0° above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70° on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4° on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
