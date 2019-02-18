MONDAY RECAP…
As expected, this Presidents Day featured light snow that totaled up to 4” across parts of northern CT… with lesser to trace amounts for coastal CT. By late afternoon, clouds were eroding allowing for some sunshine before it set.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
As the storm system responsible for our recent round of snow departs, the wind is picking up out of the northwest. This will not only make it feel chillier this evening, but the wind direction will send colder air into the state. Given we’ll drop not only below freezing, but to between 15 and 20 by daybreak, anticipate slick spots were lingering moisture on untreated surfaces refreezes!
TOMORROW…
We’ll enjoy a break from wet/wintry weather Tuesday as high pressure builds into the region. There will be ample sunshine but also a northwesterly breeze. Highs will run below average as many towns may struggle to reach 32 (normal high is 40 for Feb 19th). Additionally, the wind will make it feel more like the teens and 20s for much of the day. Tuesday night will feature a diminishing wind and a clear sky… pretty good radiational cooling will take place, so we expect temps to bottom out between 10 and 15 (the usual colder spots will likely dip into the single digits).
MIDWEEK STORM…
Wednesday starts out cold with limited sunshine, as clouds will be on the increase with an approaching storm system. We’re dry through the evening commute, with snow becoming likely thereafter. While the precip starts as snow, like many storms this winter, it won’t stay that way. Milder air aloft will be drawn into the system so the snow transitions to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain at night. That’s why from south to north, the snow transitions to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain. Toward daybreak Thursday, it’s over to a chilly rain for much of the state (the exception may be far northern CT, in the higher elevations). The precip ends mid-morning with partial clearing during the afternoon hours. Temperatures Thursday peak in the mid-40s!
Due to the impact on travel late Wednesday into early Thursday, we've declared an Early Warning WEATHER ALERT to provide an extra heads up!
THE END OF THE WEEK, AND THE WEEKEND…
Another area of high pressure moves in as we close out the week. This translates to storm-free conditions with a lot of sunshine for our Friday. Highs will be a bit above average, topping out between 40 and 45. The dry weather continues into Saturday.
Then, another storm system looks to bring wintry/wet weather to Connecticut starting Saturday night and lasting into Sunday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
