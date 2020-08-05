THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After reaching the mid to upper 80s, temperatures will slowly make their way into the 70s as the evening progresses. With some drier air filtering into the state on a westerly breeze, any scattered cloudiness will erode. Also, the stage is being set for a pretty comfortable night. We expect temperatures to drop into the lower 60s (perhaps upper 50s in the usual cooler spots) by daybreak… GREAT for sleeping with the windows open, especially for those without power!
THE REST OF THE WEEK….
Tomorrow is shaping up to be quite nice. We’re forecasting a partly to mostly sunny sky, with temperatures near what is considered typical or average for early August. They should peak in the mid-80s inland, and in the lower 80s at area beaches. The humidity will be comfortable.
A cold front stalls offshore tomorrow and then Friday, a wave of low pressure rides along it. Given this, we’ll likely see more clouds than sun and a chance for some showers (but not a washout).
THE WEEKEND…
With that frontal boundary positioned to the south of New England, an area of high pressure will be to our north. High pressure should win out and keep us dry, for the most part. However, an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Saturday. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, and seasonably warm temperatures with highs in the mid-80s.
Sunday should be dry and quite warm. Under a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures could flirt with 90 inland and top out in the mid-80s at the shoreline.
NEXT WEEK…
After a little break from the 90° heat and high humidity, it’s coming back! Monday, Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday… anticipate highs 90 or greater. Monday, as of now should be dry. Then late Tuesday, there’s a chance for a late day, isolated storm. By Wednesday, we may see a better chance for rain and storms.
ISAIAS
Tropical Storm Isaias is gone! In its wake: a big mess.
A peak wind gust to 75 mph occurred at the Engineering Science Magnet School in West Haven, that’s hurricane force! Here are some additional reports of wind gusts in our state, a small sampling… West Haven: 75 mph, Bridgeport: 68 mph, Lighthouse Point: 66 mph, Windsor Locks: 61 mph, Groton: 58 mph and Willington: 58 mph.
Between Eversource and United Illuminating, over 725,000 customers lost power. For the state, it’s one of the worst outages on record! To give you some perspective, it's worse than Hurricane Gloria, which left 534,485 customers in the dark in 1985. Winter Storm Alfred ranks #1 (884,000 outages), followed by Superstorm Sandy (856,000 outages), then Tropical Storm Irene (754,000 outages).
JULY 2020…
July went into the record books as the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days this July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of 90-degree days! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
