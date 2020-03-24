NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will be dry with intervals of clouds and sunshine, highs in the lower 50s…
Tomorrow, the impact from another coastal storm looks minimal as it passes offshore. There could be a light wintry mix by midday then a transition to rain during the afternoon, but nothing like we had to contend with yesterday. In fact, some models keep us essentially dry.
Thursday will be another dry, brighter day with highs in the 50s…
Friday, some scattered showers will be possible.
For the weekend: things could (hopefully they do) change, but as of now the two-day period looks grey and at times wet. Also, it will be cooler with temps only peaking in the 40s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY, 3/24/20…
An area of high pressure will move into the Northeast today. That means we can look forward to a quiet day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will range from 50-55. The sky will be partly cloudy this evening, then we can expect an increase in cloud cover after midnight. Lows will range from 28-35.
WEDNESDAY…
Another storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast by midweek. At this point, it looks like it will bring light precipitation to Connecticut that will come in the form of a cold rain or a wintry mix. A coating of snow is possible in the higher elevations. Otherwise, there should be little or no snow accumulation. It will be a chilly day with highs in the 40s.
Precipitation will end tomorrow night, and lows will range from 28-35.
THURSDAY…
Thursday will be nice and quiet with a ridge of high pressure in place. The sky will be partly sunny, and the wind will become light. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s.
FRIDAY…
A weak disturbance is expected to bring showers to the state on Friday. The sky will be mostly cloudy, but temperatures will reach the 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
At this point, the weekend weather is not looking good. A series of low pressure systems could bring rain from time to time both Saturday and Sunday. If we remain in a cool northeasterly flow, temperatures could stay in the 40s for daytime highs. This is a worse case scenario. It is possible the weekend weather will be a little better with less rain and milder temperatures. Since the guidance models are not in complete agreement, the weekend forecast does come with some degree of uncertainty.
MONDAY…
Rain or a wintry mix could linger into Monday as the last in the series of low pressure systems moves out to sea. It could be another chilly day with highs in the 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
