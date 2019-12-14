THE WEEKEND
Rain ends tonight
Although the storm is over, after having brought 1-2.5” of rain, there may still be an isolated shower or flurry tonight. A gusty westerly wind will also develop. Lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s.
Windy Sunday
Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a strong west-northwesterly wind. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, but the wind chill will be in the 30s most of the day. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible. A steep pressure gradient will be the cause, as high pressure tries to push away yesterday’s low pressure center.
NEXT WEEK
Nice early Monday
The first two-thirds of Monday will be pleasant. High pressure will move into the region Monday, briefly. The sky will be mostly sunny to start the day, and the wind will be much lighter. The air will be seasonably cold with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs 35-40.
Wintry late Monday and Tuesday
Our next storm system should arrive later Monday. It will likely start as a snowy/wintry mix Monday evening, then change to a mix of sleet and freezing rain Monday night, lasting into early Tuesday. By midday Tuesday, we expect, as of now, a transition over to a chilly rain. The storm center should track near or to the south of Connecticut, and this will keep the cold air in place. Highs should range from the 30s inland to the lower 40s at the coast. Behind the storm, the air will turn sharply cold. The mercury will dip to 15-25 by daybreak Wednesday.
Fair weather Wednesday through Saturday
Wednesday will be partly sunny, but windy and cold with highs only in the 20s and lower 30s. Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the teens! Then at night, temperatures bottom out in the teens. A weak system will be moving through the skies during the afternoon and may initiate a few snow showers and flurries.
Thursday should be mostly sunny and cold with highs near 40. It will still be breezy, but not as windy. It should subside later in the day.
Friday and Saturday look to be party to mostly sunny, but still cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron and Mark Dixon
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
