FEBRUARY 2019…
February will go into the record books as a slightly warmer and slightly wetter than normal month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 30.7 degrees, which is 1.0 degree above normal. Total precipitation, which includes rain and the water contained in snow and ice, will come in at 3.27”, which is 0.38” above normal. Total snowfall was 9.2”, which is 1.8” below normal.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
The final hours of February, and the Meteorological Winter, will be nice and quiet. The sky will be partly cloudy this evening and the air will be cold. Temperatures will drop back through the 20s, perhaps the teens in the colder locations before midnight. The sky will become cloudy overnight and temperatures will bottom out in the teens and lower 20s.
FRIDAY (MARCH 1ST)…
Tomorrow marks the beginning of the Meteorological Spring. Officially, spring will begin on Wednesday, March 20th, at 5:58 pm. That is when the vernal equinox will occur. Interestingly, the Full “Worm” Moon will occur on the same day!
Tomorrow will be cloudy or mostly cloudy in the morning. A few snow showers are possible, especially near the coast. However, they won’t have much of an impact, if any. We should see a few intervals of sunshine tomorrow afternoon and highs will range from 35-40.
If you have plans to go out and enjoy your Friday evening, the weather will cooperate nicely. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop fall back to near 30 degrees. Snow will develop later tomorrow night, but that won’t be until after midnight.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
A storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England Saturday morning. It now looks like it will track close enough to the coast to bring a round of snow in the morning. Snow should end by midday. The most snow will fall in Southeastern Connecticut, where there could be an accumulation of 3-6”. For now, we are forecasting 1-3” of snow for Central and Western Connecticut. We should see some partial clearing Saturday afternoon and highs will be in the 30s.
Saturday will partly cloudy and temperatures will bottom out in the 20s.
A bigger storm may be heading our way for late Sunday and Sunday night. However, the storm track is critical, as usual. The European Model is forecasting a track near the coast of Southern New England. If that happens, precipitation would begin as a wintry mix then it would change to rain across much of the state. Rain could change back to snow before ending. The GFS model, on the other hand, is forecasting a more southerly track with the storm center moving off the Mid-Atlantic Coast then out to sea to the south of New England. If that happens, we would have a mainly snow event and it could be heavy. The precipitation won’t arrive until late Sunday afternoon and the heaviest precipitation will fall Sunday night. Before it all begins, temperatures should reach the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK…
The storm will depart on Monday. Precipitation will end by midday then the afternoon will be partly sunny. However, it will be windy and cold with highs in the 30s. The storm could have a big impact on the morning commute, especially if the precipitation falls in the form of snow or a wintry mix Sunday night. Roads will be in much better shape Monday afternoon.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, breezy and quite cold with lows in the teens and highs 25-30. A few snow showers are possible during the afternoon.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, but the cold weather will continue. We are forecasting morning lows near 10 degrees, and afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers are possible during the afternoon.
Temperatures will remain well below normal on Thursday. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs will only be in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Thursday morning will be quite cold with lows 5-15.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

