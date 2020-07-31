NOON HOUR UPDATE...
With the exception of some sprinkles, lingering showers from this morning have come to and end. Clearing, at times partial, will continue as the afternoon progresses and there is just a slight chance for a shower this afternoon. Temps today only peak in the 80s, so our 4th heat wave is now a thing of the past.
The weekend, forecast is on track:
Saturday … partly to mostly sunny, hot. Near 90 inland, 80s at the beaches.
Sunday … muggier, partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for isolated storms, those that develop could be strong.
Next week:
It’s all about Isaias… timing is still wildly different among the models, but the timeframe of interest is Tuesday to Wednesday.
What is fairly certain --- Atlantic facing coastline will see rough seas, rip currents, etc. Otherwise, dependent upon the track we could possibly get wind and rain from the system.
THIS YEAR’S 4TH HEAT WAVE AND JULY 2020…
The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport Thursday, that means our 4th heat wave of the year has now lasted 6 days! It began on Saturday with a high of 93 degrees. Sunday’s high was a near record 94 degrees. On Monday, the high was a record breaking 98 degrees. The temperature reached a near record 95 degrees on Tuesday, and it was 92 degrees yesterday.
We’ve now had 19 days this month with a high of at least 90 degrees. That ties the all-time record for the greatest number of days in a month with a high of at least 90 degrees. Last July (2019) also had 19 days.
Through yesterday, July 30th, the average temperature for the month is 78.0 degrees. That means this July is in 2nd place when it comes to the hottest Julys on record! Last July was the hottest on record, and it was the all-time hottest MONTH with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
TODAY…
Early morning rain, especially across southern CT, tapers to scattered showers before ending. This is compliments of a front stalled to our south, with an area of low pressure riding along it. We’ll see a lot of clouds in the morning, thereafter we anticipate at least partial clearing. During the afternoon hours, there is a chance for an isolated shower. The month of July will end on a cooler note, relatively peaking. Highs today will be in the 80s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUGUST…
Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will be near 90 away from the coast, but the humidity will be tolerable. It’ll be a great day for the beach, where highs will be in the 80s.
Humid air will stream northward toward Southern New England on Sunday. The result will be more clouds, and the risk for showers and thunderstorms will return. However, we do not expect a washout. For now, we are forecasting high in the upper 80s over interior portions of the state, but it could be cooler if we see more in the way of cloud cover.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s. There will be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon.
Our weather Tuesday and Wednesday will greatly depend on the progress of Isaias, now a Hurricane. There is the potential for a period of heavy rain and gusty winds. At this point, the guidance models differ when it comes to the track and the timing. Therefore, we’re not sure when we’ll see greatest impact. This is a situation we’ll continue to watch closely. It will likely be a period of high humidity. High temperatures will either be in the 70s or 80s.
By Thursday, Isaias should be long gone, with the storm moving swiftly away from Connecticut. Thursday should be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the 80s.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
