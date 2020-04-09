NOON HOUR UPDATE...
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been posted for Southern CT until 4pm. Rain with embedded thunderstorms are likely over the next several hours. Rain could be heavy at times, there could be small hail and there also could be damaging wind gusts in stronger storms that develop. Furthermore, we have a Wind Advisory up for the entire state, from this afternoon through the evening hours, as a cold front pushes through the state. The wind switches to the west and northwest, gusting at times to over 40 mph.
Tomorrow will be blustery. Highs may struggle to reach 50 in some towns and the wind will gust over 40 mph. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for isolated to scattered showers.
The weekend forecast is on track!
Saturday – mostly sunny, 50-55 and while breezy not *as* windy
Sunday – mostly sunny, milder 55-60 (clouds increase late, with rain after midnight)
Next week starts off on a soggy note with rain likely Monday that could be heavy at times.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
--------------------------------------
TODAY, 4/9/20…
Another storm system will approach New England from the west today. We’ll get through the morning commute with little or no rain, but rain is likely by later this morning and well into the afternoon. This storm will produce a lot of lift, and there will be some elevated instability. Therefore, heavy downpours can be expected during the afternoon, and a few thunderstorms are likely as well. Some storms may be locally strong to potentially severe and may be capable of producing damaging winds and hail in a few locations. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather today. Rain and storms will move through the state quickly, and the wet weather will be gone by late afternoon. A little sunshine is possible before the day is over, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Litchfield County from 2pm this afternoon until midnight tonight.
Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, blustery and colder. Temperatures will dip into the 30s in many locations by dawn.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be windy and chilly. Highs will only be near 50 degrees, but temperatures could stay in the 40s in the Litchfield Hills. A westerly wind could gust to 40 mph or higher, and that will make if feel even colder. Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to overcast, and scattered showers are likely. In the higher elevations, wet snow could mix in.
The sky will become mainly clear tomorrow night, and it will be breezy and cold. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening, then into the 30s by Saturday morning. Wind chill temperatures will dip into the 20s.
THE EASTER WEEKEND…
Saturday is shaping up to be a very nice day, although it will be breezy and seasonably cool. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures are expected to reach 50-55. The mercury will dip into the 30s Saturday night, and in some locations the temperature could dip to freezing or below.
Easter Sunday is looking good too! The sun will rise at 6:14, and at that time the sky should be mainly clear. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness toward evening as the next storm approaches the region. However, rain will hold off until Sunday night. That is great timing for us! It is going to be a comfortable Easter with highs near 60 degrees, give or take a few degrees.
MONDAY…
A strong storm system will move through the Northeast on Monday. Rain could be heavy at times during the morning, but the wet weather may begin to taper off during the afternoon. The exact track of the storm center is still in question, and that will have an impact on temperatures. For now, we are forecasting highs near 60.
TUESDAY…
Tuesday may start out partly sunny, but clouds will fill in, and there will be a rising chance for showers during the afternoon and evening. This will happen as the leading edge of cooler air moves into the state along with some upper level support. Temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 60 degrees, but it will turn much cooler Tuesday night. Temperatures should fall back into the range of 35-40.
WEDNESDAY…
Wednesday should be partly sunny, breezy and seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
