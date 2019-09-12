THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A large high pressure system in Canada will build southward into New England tonight, and that means weather conditions will improve! The clouds will clear away, and a northerly breeze will usher drier and much cooler air into the state. Temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 45-55 from north to south. You will likely need a light jacket when you step out the door in the morning!
FRIDAY…
High pressure will drift across New England tomorrow, and that means we’ll enjoy a refreshing day! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the air will be cool and dry. Highs will only range from 68-73. The sky will be partly cloudy tomorrow night, and it will be another brisk night with lows 47-54. Weather conditions will be ideal for the kick-off of Friday Night Football!
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England on Saturday and this will allow warmer air to advance toward the region once again. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there is a chance for scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from 70-75. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows around 60.
Unseasonably warm weather is likely on Sunday. Temperatures should reach 80-85 under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The normal, or average, high for the Greater Hartford Area for September 15th is 75 degrees. At least the air won’t be too humid.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be another warm day with highs near 80. Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible with the arrival of the next cold front. On the heels of the front, cooler air will overspread the state Monday night. Temperatures will drop into the 50s in many outlying areas by morning.
A sprawling high pressure system will provide a northerly flow of cool, dry air on Tuesday. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the lower 70s. Tuesday night will be quite cool with lows in the 40s.
With high pressure still in place, Wednesday and Thursday will be quite pleasant as well. Sky conditions will range from clear in the morning to partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 70s. Thursday should be a little milder with highs in the low and middle 70s. At night, the mercury will dip into the 40s and lower 50s!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
