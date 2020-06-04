The severe weather we had roll through the state last night is long gone this morning. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Southern Connecticut. The strongest storm moved across Middlesex and New London Counties. It produced heavy rain, hail, and numerous lightning strikes. Our weather watcher in Wethersfield reported 0.52" of rain in just 20 minutes!
If you’re a fan of warm weather without high humidity, you are going to love today! Temperatures will rise well into the 80s away from the coast, but dew point temperatures will drop through the 50s. Thanks to a small area of high pressure, the sky will be sunny much of the day, although some clouds may begin to overspread the state by evening.
Showers may impact parts of the state later tonight and a warm front approaches and humid air returns to Southern New England. It’ll be a mild night with lows 62-68.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be partly sunny, warm and noticeably more humid. With added moisture in the air, there will be the potential for a shower or thunderstorm. However, most of the day will be rain-free. Highs will be in the 80s away from the coast, and dew point temperatures will be in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees. That is borderline oppressive humidity.
Friday night will be mild and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s, and there will be a chance for a shower, possibly a thunderstorm.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
A cold front will pass through Southern New England on Saturday. The result will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. The air will be quite humid and therefore some downpours are possible. However, a washout is unlikely. How warm it gets will depend on the amount of sunshine we’ll see. For now, we are forecasting highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Drier, cooler air will overspread the state Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures should dip into the 50s Saturday night. Sunday will be a refreshing day with partly to mostly sunny skies, a dry north or northwesterly breeze, and highs in the 70s!
Sunday night will be comfortable for sleeping with lows 45-55!
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
Early next week is looking fantastic with high pressure and dry air in place! Both days should be sunny. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s on Monday, and highs in the lower 80s on Tuesday. The humidity will be low. In between, Monday night will be clear and pleasant with lows in the 50s.
WEDNESDAY…
Wednesday should be dry, although we may see an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. A strong southerly breezy will develop. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 80s over interior portions of the state, and the humidity will begin rise again.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, Melissa Cole
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
