EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
The rest of today will be bright, but cold and windy… with temps only reaching the teens and low 20s, the wind chill will be in the single digits most of the time.
Conditions start to improve tonight (with regard to the combo if cold and wind). As the wind diminishes (it shouldn’t go entirely calm though), temperatures could drop even more (especially where there is snow cover). Tomorrow, we end the week dry with temperatures staying below freezing for highs… a light breeze (no where near as windy as today), will make it feel a tad colder.
The weekend features cold mornings, but a bit of a warming trend: highs in the 20s Saturday, then into the 40s Sunday.
We’re storm-free right through at least Christmas Day.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------------
TODAY…
It's going to be a tough morning at the bus stop with sub-zero wind chills. Today will be sunny, but windy and very cold. Highs will range from the upper teens in the Litchfield Hills to the mid-20s at the coast. For the Greater Hartford Area, highs will range from 20-25. With a northwest wind gusting to over 30 mph, the wind chill will be in the single digits most of the day.
High pressure will approach New England from the west tonight, and that means the wind will ease up a little. The mercury will dip into the range of 5-15 under a clear sky.
FRIDAY…
We'll end the week with a lot of sunshine as high pressure will be in place across the region. After a very cold start, temperatures should reach 25-30 during the afternoon. While the wind won’t be as strong, there will be enough of a northerly breeze to notice.
THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS…
Good news: We don’t have to worry about any storms over the weekend! Instead, high pressure will remain in control of our weather. Plus, we will climb out of the deep freeze. Saturday will be cold with morning lows 5-15, but afternoon highs will be in the low and mid-30s. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light.
Sunday will be even better. Morning lows will be in the upper teens and 20s, but afternoon highs will range from 38-45. The sky should be partly sunny.
NEXT WEEK…
The nice weather will carry over into Monday. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky, and highs in the low to mid-40s to kick off the Holiday week.
It looks like Tuesday, Christmas Eve Day, will be partly to mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50! Wednesday, Christmas Day, should be mostly sunny and a little colder with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)…
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.0" ... 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
