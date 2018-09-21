9:00 PM UPDATE…
The sky is cloudy across the state at this hour, but so far, we remain dry. Temperatures range from 64 degrees in Danielson, Storrs, Lebanon, and Washington to 72 degrees in New Haven and Bridgeport. The temperature is 70 degrees in Hartford and Groton, and 67 degrees in Waterbury and Willimantic. Dew points are in the low and middle 60s and a strong southerly breeze is averaging 10-17 mph in most locations.
Showers and thunderstorms across New York and Pennsylvania are beginning to weaken, although there are still a few severe thunderstorms in Central and Northern Pennsylvania as of this writing.
Previous Discussion…
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
After a cool day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, we can expect a cloudy, breezy evening with temperatures holding steady. They might even rise a bit and the air will turn more humid. Despite the clouds, the risk of a shower will be low through the evening. That is good news if you have plan to attend a Friday night football came. However, there will be a strong south to southwesterly breeze that will average 10-20 mph.
After midnight, a cold front will move into Southern New England. Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will move across Connecticut roughly between 1:00 am and 5:00 am. Severe storms with damaging winds are expected across Western New York and Pennsylvania this evening and tonight, but they will be much weaker by the time they reach Connecticut. Still, some lightning and thunder along with gusty winds and briefly heavy rain can’t be ruled out especially to the north of I-84. The showers will be gone by sunrise.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUTUMN…
The cold front will move away to the south and east of New England tomorrow. That means the summer season will end on a pleasant note. Sunshine will mix with some clouds at times and a northwesterly breeze will usher in drier air. It’ll be seasonably mild with highs in the low and middle 70s. The air will turn much cooler tomorrow night as we welcome the autumn season! The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:54 pm. Temperatures will drop to between 45 and 55 by dawn Sunday!
A large high pressure system will build into New England on Sunday with cool, dry air. The front to the south of New England will be the focus of clouds and showers. However, high pressure will win out. Therefore, we expect a refreshing day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. Sunday night will be quite cool with temperatures dipping into the 40s in many outlying areas over interior portions of the state!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be a crisp autumn day with a large high pressure system drifting across New England and Eastern Canada. Highs will only be in the 60s. The sky will be mostly sunny, but some ocean clouds may overspread the state late Monday or Monday night as the wind flow becomes easterly.
By Tuesday, high pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes and this will allow a warm front to move northward toward New England. The result will be cloudy skies and occasional light rain. It’ll be a breezy, cool day with highs in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees.
By Wednesday, Connecticut will be in the warm air sector. Temperatures should reach at least 80 degrees and the air will be quite humid. An approaching cold front will stir up a few showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening.
The front could be slow to move through Wednesday night and Thursday. That means we can expect more clouds along with showers and possibly a thunderstorm. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s on Thursday, but that all depends on the position and the alignment of the front. The unsettled weather may linger into Friday as well with more rain or showers expected. We are forecasting highs in the 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
