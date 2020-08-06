9:30 PM UPDATE…
It is a very quiet Thursday evening across the state! There are only a few clouds in the sky, and temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. The temperature is 74 degrees in East Hartford, 73 in West Haven, 72 in Bristol, and 66 degrees in Litchfield. Dew point temperatures are in the low and middle 60s. Many locations are reporting calm conditions. Other locations have a very light southerly breeze.
We still expect increasing cloudiness overnight, and lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
Previous Discussion...
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE…
Today, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their updated forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through November 30th. They are now predicting what could be an “extremely active” season with 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes! This is a significant upgrade to the initial forecast that was issued in May. The season is already off to a record setting fast pace with 9 named storms (including Isaias), and it normally peaks in August and September. That means we have a long way to go.
There are a number of reasons why this season could be one of the busiest on record. First of all, sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. Also, there is reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon. These conditions are expected to last as we go into the late summer and fall. We are currently in an ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, and that is the main climate factor behind these conditions.
Connecticut has already been hit by 2 tropical systems this year. Fay had little impact on our state, but Isaias left half of Connecticut in the dark! You will see more on Isaias below.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
It is going to be a pleasant night with sky conditions varying from partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop back through the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 60s. However, some upper 50s are possible in the normally cooler locations.
FRIDAY…
A wave of low pressure will form on a front that currently lies to the south of New England. As a result, the sky will be mostly cloudy tomorrow and there will be a chance for showers. There may be an isolated thunderstorm. Due to abundant cloud cover, temperatures will be a little cooler than normal with highs expected to range from 75-80. This is good news for those who will still be without power and air conditioning.
Scattered showers will linger into tomorrow night. Lows will be in the 60s.
THE WEEKEND…
With the frontal boundary positioned to the south of New England Saturday, there will be an ongoing chance for a shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Clouds may tend to thin out during the afternoon, and it should end up being a seasonably warm day with highs 80-85.
High pressure will move into the region Saturday night and Sunday and that means the second half of the weekend will be much brighter. Sunday should be mostly sunny. However, we could see the beginning of this year’s 5th heat wave with temperatures expected to rise close to 90 degrees Sunday afternoon!
MORE HEAT NEXT WEEK…
The hot weather will last well into next week, and the humidity will be on the rise as well. Highs Monday through Thursday should generally range from 90-95. Some days will be hotter than others. Monday should be dry with no showers or thunderstorms in the forecast. However, scattered showers and storms appear likely Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
ISAIAS...
Tropical Storm Isaias is gone! In its wake: a big mess.
A peak wind gust to 75 mph occurred at the Engineering Science Magnet School in West Haven, that’s hurricane force! Here are some additional reports of wind gusts in our state, a small sampling… West Haven: 75 mph, Bridgeport: 68 mph, Lighthouse Point: 66 mph, Windsor Locks: 61 mph, Groton: 58 mph and Willington: 58 mph.
Between Eversource and United Illuminating, over 725,000 customers lost power. For the state, it’s one of the worst outages on record! To give you some perspective, it's worse than Hurricane Gloria, which left 534,485 customers in the dark in 1985. Winter Storm Alfred ranks #1 (884,000 outages), followed by Superstorm Sandy (856,000 outages), then Tropical Storm Irene (754,000 outages).
JULY 2020…
July went into the record books as the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days this July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of 90-degree days! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
