OUR RECENT STORM AND TUESDAY RECAP…
Rainfall totals since the storm began yesterday are impressive! They generally range from 1-4” across the state. Some rainfall totals include: 3.74” in New London, 3.5” in Preston, 2.4” in Bethel, 2.23” in Sharon, 2.0” in Falls Village, 1.64” in Hampton, 1.50” in Berlin, and 1.49” in Wethersfield.
Except for a few scattered showers, most of the rain is gone. Abundant cloud cover along with a north to northeasterly flow really held temperatures down this afternoon. Highs were only in the low and middle 70s across most of the state. The normal high for July 23rd for the Greater Hartford Area is 85 degrees.
Shortly after noon today, a tornado touched down on Cape Cod, in Yarmouth. A survey team from The National Weather Service is on the scene and they will determine the strength of the tornado in addition path length and width. We are currently waiting for their preliminary report.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Although most of the rain is gone, there could be more showers tonight. A wave of low pressure will develop on a front that is off the coast of New England. This will keep the sky mostly cloudy this evening and tonight and more rain or showers will develop. We don’t expect any heavy rainfall, but there could be a period of steady rain in parts of the state. Temperatures will range from 70-75 this evening. Overnight lows will range from 57-65. It’ll be a comfortable night for sleeping and we’re already off to a cool start.
DRY WEDNESDAY…
Low pressure will move out to sea tomorrow and an area of high pressure will approach New England from the west. That means weather conditions will improve! The sky will be mostly cloudy in the morning and there could be a few lingering showers. The sky will then become partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon hours. A few isolated showers could pop up during the afternoon, but most of the state will remain dry. The air will be comfortably warm with highs 80-85. Dew point temperatures will likely fall back into the 50s and lower 60s, which is pleasant for late July.
The sky will become mainly clear tomorrow night and the mercury will dip into the 50s in many outlying areas.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature in the Northeast both days. That means we’ll enjoy some very pleasant summer weather. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will be in the middle 80s away from the coast, and the humidity will be low. Thursday night will be mainly clear and comfortable with lows 58-65.
Friday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s. The humidity will remain in check
THE LAST WEEKEND OF JULY…
High pressure will remain in place throughout most of the weekend and that is good news for us! Saturday will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs 85-90. Sunday will be partly sunny and hotter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The beaches will be a little cooler thanks to daily onshore breezes. Highs will be in the 80s. The humidity will gradually build throughout the weekend and dew points are expected to reach the 60s especially by Sunday. At least it won’t be nearly as hot as last weekend when we had to deal with dangerous levels of heat and humidity.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY…
The hot, humid weather will carry over into early next week. Highs in the lower 90s are expected over interior portions of the state Monday and Tuesday. The sky should be partly sunny both days. Our weather should be mainly dry, but a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
There is a chance we’ll see our 4th heat wave of the year and month! We’ve already had 15 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport this month, and we’ll likely add to that total during the final days of July.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
