TODAY & TOMORROW...
High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature in the Northeast for …the rest of the week and beyond. That means we’ll enjoy a lengthy stretch of gorgeous weather as we close out the summer season! Today will be mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight will be clear, calm, and chilly with lows in the 40s. However, it won’t be quite as chilly as this morning. The morning chill will wear off quickly tomorrow thanks to plenty of late summer sunshine. In fact, the afternoon will be pleasantly warm with highs 75-80! Tomorrow night will be clear and comfortable with lows in the 50s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
The warming trend will peak this weekend! Saturday should be mostly sunny with highs in the low and middle 80s. Saturday night will be clear and pleasant with lows near 60. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the middle 80s!
THE FIRST FEW DAYS OF FALL…
The autumn season will officially begin early Monday morning at 3:50 am. That's when the autumnal equinox will occur. It won’t feel much like fall Monday with highs in the lower 80s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine and an approaching cold front could stir up a few isolated or scattered showers. On the heels of the front, the air will turn cooler Monday night and the sky will become clear. Lows will be in the 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and somewhat cooler with highs in the 70s. A low pressure system may approach New England from the west on Wednesday. If that happens, we could have a period of rainy weather with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
THE TROPICS…
Humberto is a major Category 3 Hurricane. Last night, the center moved to the north of Bermuda. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Imelda is producing heavy rain in Eastern Texas. Tropical Storm Jerry is located in the open Atlantic, several hundred miles to the east of the Leeward Islands. Jerry could become a hurricane. At this point, it looks like the center of Jerry will pass just to the north of the islands (including Puerto Rico) tomorrow and over the upcoming weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.