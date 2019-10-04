A FROST ADVISORY TONIGHT…
The frost advisory is effect for most of Connecticut from midnight tonight through early tomorrow morning. The only parts of the state that are not included in the advisory are southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties. All of the ingredients are in place for plenty of cooling. The wind will gradually subside as high pressure moves closer to New England, and the sky will be clear. Plus, these early autumn nights are much longer and that means there are many more hours for cooling to occur. Temperatures will drop through the 50s then into the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 30-40. While a widespread killing frost does not appear likely, we are hoping the chilly conditions will do at least some good by reducing the mosquito population. That would be great given the EEE concerns.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
We can look forward to a beautiful day tomorrow with plenty of blue sky and bright sunshine! It’ll be a crisp, cool day with highs ranging from 58-65. With high pressure in place over New England, the wind will be light throughout the day. Tomorrow night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 30s to near 40.
High pressure will move away to the east of New England on Sunday. This will allow a southerly breeze to develop. That means the air will turn a little milder in the afternoon and temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. It won’t be as bright as Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but our weather will likely remain dry.
The risk of showers will be on the rise Sunday night. Plus, the southerly flow will keep the milder are coming. Lows will only be near 60 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will move through the state on Monday. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and showers are likely. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well. It is shaping up to be a mild, muggier day with highs 70-75. The wet weather should end later Monday night.
A large high pressure system will bring beautiful weather conditions for the rest of the week. Showers will end before dawn Tuesday then the sky will become mostly sunny and the air will dry out nicely. Highs will range from 65-70. Tuesday night will be clear and cooler with lows 35-45. Wednesday will be sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the 60s. Scattered frost is possible Wednesday night with lows in the 30s. Thursday will be another winner with sunshine and highs in the 60s once again. The air should turn a little milder on Friday. Highs should be close to 70 degrees. Sunshine may give way to some increasing in cloud cover Friday afternoon, but no rain is expected.
SEPTEMBER 2019…
September went into the record books as a mild, dry month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, there was only 1.94” of rain at Bradley, which is 1.94” below normal!
The hottest temperature was 92 degrees on the 23rd, and the coldest temperature was 38 degrees on the 19th and 20th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.