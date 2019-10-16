THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Rain from a developing coastal storm has overspread the state. As the evening progresses, the rain becomes heavier. At the onest, the main concern will be the rain… but as the storm moves up the coast and rapidly intensifies, the wind will become a significant factor too. The threat for an isolated, brief tornado cannot be ruled out given the dynamics of this storm system…
By later this evening, the wind could gust to/over 40 mph. Also, some rumbles of thunder will be possible.
Overnight, the wind really gets cranking. While initially out of the east and southeast, as the area of low pressure moves through, the direction switches to the northwest. It could peak with gusts 50(+) mph in spots.
With the forecast wind speeds, power outages are likely in spots.
The steady, heavy rain will end after midnight and well before daybreak. Storm total rainfall will range from 2 to 3” with locally higher amounts… especially across western and northwest CT. Given this, poor drainage flooding and flooding along smaller streams/creeks will be possible.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
As the coastal storm departs, the wind will remain up tomorrow with gusts to/over 40mph possible. It will be a mostly cloudy day with an ongoing chance for isolated to scattered showers. Temperatures will be cool, only topping out in the 50s!
Friday, we end the week with a mostly sunny sky. While still breezy, it won’t be nearly as windy as tomorrow. High should be near 60.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend continues to look pretty nice! Saturday will start off on a chilly note with temperatures in the upper 30s. But, by the afternoon, under abundant sunshine temperatures should warm well into the 60s! Then, Sunday may be a couple of degrees milder. While the day should begin cloud-free, clouds increase later in the day.
NEXT WEEK…
Early next week, conditions turn a bit unsettled. Monday will be mild with a mostly cloudy sky and scattered showers can’t be rule out, especially later in the day. As of now, chances for rain appear to go up on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
