TODAY AND TOMORROW…
An area of low pressure, or coastal storm, will move up the coast today then right over Southern New England tonight. This translates to wet weather for Connecticut.
For our first full day of the spring season, you'll need the rain gear. While not a washout by any means, scattered showers will be likely. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
Steadier and at times heavier rain falls tonight. While not a big chance, we can't rule out a rumble of thunder. Expect lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
The coastal storm will lift away from Connecticut tomorrow, at the same time it will continue to strengthen. While the steady precipitation will end, isolated to scattered showers are possible throughout the day as a cut-off low aloft moves directly overhead. Wet snow may mix in over the higher elevations as we end the week. Furthermore, the wind will get cranking and could gust to 40 mph.
Total rainfall from this system will likely range from 0.5 to 1.0” with locally higher amounts (likely across western CT).
THE WEEKEND…
The first weekend of spring features a chilly and windy start. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s at best, which is below normal (average high is 50). Additionally, the gusty wind will make it feel like the 30s! At least, it will be a dry day with a partly sunny sky.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days, by far! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the core of the cold air will lift away from New England. This will allow temperatures to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s as a northwesterly breeze turns southwesterly during the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will sweep through the state on Monday, producing a round of rain. Before it arrives, temperatures should reach 50-55... then, they'll drop sharply late in the day. The mercury will plunge into the upper teens and 20s at night.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but breezy and unseasonably chilly (highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s). Tuesday night will be quite cold. The combination of a clear sky and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to drop to into the teens and lower 20s.
The chilly weather will continue Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s despite plenty of bright sunshine. At least the wind will be much lighter with high pressure drifting across New England.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.