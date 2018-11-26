TODAY…
After a dry start to the day, scattered showers develop midday from west to east. As an area of low pressure develops off the Delmarva Peninsula and intensifies, rain will become steadier and heavier by the evening commute. The rain will reduce visibility and lead to ponding on roads (hydroplaning could be an issue, so slow your speed). With an inch or more likely, poor drainage flooding is possible (especially after heavy rain we received over the weekend, the ground is saturated). Furthermore, as the coastal storm strengthens, the wind will get stronger – gusts over 40 mph are possible. Water piling into the Sound will heighten the concern for coastal flooding.
Because of all of these factors, we have declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for through tonight.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tuesday will be dry, but breezy. Under a mix of sun and clouds, expect highs in the lower to mid-40s. Wednesday should be partly to mostly cloudy and continued breezy. Isolated rain or wet snow showers can’t be ruled out. Thursday will be storm-free with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will again be below average, as highs will be near 40. Friday, we’ll end the week dry.
THE WEEKEND…
As of now, Saturday looks to be primarily dry… but mostly cloudy. A storm system will then take aim on Southern New England Sunday. This one looks to be wet, producing another round of rain as we’re forecasting highs near/above 50.
THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY RECORD COLD
Last Thursday went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With an a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving was also broken; prior to this Thanksgiving, it was 12 set on the 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded of any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average this cold for the autumn season.
------------------------------------
Friday morning, a new slew of records was set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. November 23rd, 2018 will also go down with the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marks the coldest all-time low for the month!
