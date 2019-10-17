***A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the four northern counties, while a HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the four southern counties until this evening. Furthermore, a FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Litchfield County until 10 am this morning***
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
As the coastal storm departs, the wind will remain up today with gusts to/over 40 mph possible. It will be a mostly cloudy day with an ongoing chance for isolated to scattered showers. Temperatures will be cool, only topping out in the 50s!
Tonight will still be windy, but at least the shower threat diminishes. We're expecting mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight. The winds could still gust to 35 mph, so hang on to your hat and your steering wheel!
Tomorrow, we end the week with a mostly sunny sky. While still breezy, it won’t be nearly as windy as today. High should be near 60.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend continues to look pretty nice! Saturday will start off on a chilly note with temperatures in the upper 30s. But, by the afternoon, under abundant sunshine temperatures should warm well into the 60s! Then, Sunday may be a couple of degrees milder. While the day should begin cloud-free, clouds increase later in the day.
NEXT WEEK…
Early next week, conditions turn a bit unsettled. Monday will be mild with a mostly cloudy sky and scattered showers can’t be rule out, especially later in the day. As of now, chances for rain appear to go up on Tuesday.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
