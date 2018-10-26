THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
As high pressure retreats to our north, a storm will move up the coast toward Southern New England. Clouds will increase and thicken tonight and rain will develop before dawn. Temperatures will be in the 40s this evening and the weather will remain dry for all of the Friday night football games. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s and a northeasterly wind will strengthen especially in the pre-dawn hours.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
Because of the impending coastal storm, we have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for tomorrow. We have a number of weather alerts in place for tomorrow. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all of Southern Connecticut. A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect for coastal sections of Fairfield and New Haven Counties. A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for coastal sections of Middlesex and New London Counties. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties in addition to Northern Litchfield County.
Essentially, tomorrow will be a washout. Rain will be occasionally heavy and it will be a wind driven rain. A northeasterly wind could gust to 40-50 mph, especially near the coast. While many streams and rivers will likely remain within their banks, there could be some flooding in poor drainage areas and where leaves clog storm drains. The gusty wind could cause scattered power outages since there are still many leaves on the trees. Perhaps the biggest concern is coastal flooding. There could be significant coastal flooding during the time of high tide during the late morning and early afternoon. This is especially true in coastal sections of Fairfield and New Haven Counties. Tides are already be running high since we are only a few days past the full “Hunter’s” moon. The strong northeast wind will make the problem even worse. High temperatures tomorrow will range from the 40s inland to the 50s near the coast.
Rain will taper off to scattered showers Saturday night. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-2” and there could be locally higher amounts.
Sunday will definitely be the better of the two weekend days since the storm will move away to the north of Connecticut. While a lingering shower or two can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry. Plus, we’ll likely see a little sunshine from time to time. Sunday afternoon should be comfortable with highs around 60 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
A weaker coastal storm will impact Connecticut on Monday. We can expect showers or a few periods of rain and highs in the 50s. The rain will end Monday night.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny. The morning will be calm, then a southwesterly breeze will pick up during the afternoon. Highs will range from 55-60.
Wednesday, Halloween, should be mainly dry. However, a shower or two can’t be ruled out with a frontal boundary in the vicinity. It’ll be a mild day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s then into the upper 40s for the trick-or-treaters Wednesday evening. The sky should be partly to mostly cloudy.
A storm will approach New England from the west on Thursday. Therefore, we can expect increasing cloudiness and showers could develop during the afternoon. We expect highs in the upper 50s.
Friday could be unseasonably mild with highs in the 60s. A strong southerly flow of warm air will develop ahead of a strong cold front. Showers and thunderstorms may arrive in advance of the front during the afternoon.
