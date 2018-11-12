MONDAY RECAP…
This morning was clear, cold, and frosty. The early morning low at Bradley International Airport was 23 degrees. The last time it was that cold was on April 11th. Sunshine gave way to increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Before the clouds hid the sun, temperatures managed to reach 50 degrees in many locations.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A storm will move up the coast tonight. Clouds will lower and thicken this evening then rain will develop around midnight or shortly thereafter. When the precipitation begins, there may be a brief period of mixing with sleet and wet snow in the hills of Northern Connecticut. Rain will become heavy at times in the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 35-42, but temperatures should rise toward dawn.
TUESDAY…
Rain will have a big impact on the morning commute as it will be heavy at times. There could be some lightning and thunder especially in Southeastern Connecticut. The storm center will track close to New London County, but more likely over Rhode Island or Southeastern Massachusetts. Rain should end from west to east between 11am and 2pm. Rainfall totals should range from 0.5” to 1.5” and there could be locally higher amounts. This could cause some nuisance flooding in poor drainage areas.
We could get a peek at the sun before the afternoon is over, but a northwest wind will get a bit gusty. We’ll have a wide range of temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s in the Litchfield Hills, but temperatures could reach 60 degrees in Southeastern Connecticut during the morning. Temperatures will fall statewide during the afternoon as colder air begins to overspread the state.
QUITE COLD MIDWEEK…
Wednesday will be partly sunny, but windy and cold. Temperatures will remain in the 30s over interior Connecticut. Highs will be close to 40 degrees near the coast. The wind chill will be in the 20s most of the day, perhaps the upper teens.
Wednesday night will be quite cold. The wind will diminish, and the sky will become clear. Temperatures will dip into the teens in many outlying areas!
ANOTHER STORM LATE IN THE WEEK…
Thursday will start out clear and cold, but clouds will increase as the day progresses. Highs will only be in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Another storm will move up the coast and it will have a big impact on Connecticut Thursday night and Friday. A wintry mix and rain will develop late Thursday and it will become steadier Thursday night. There could be some accumulation of sleet and snow, especially over Northern Connecticut Thursday night. A period of freezing rain is also possible. Overnight lows will range from 28-35.
The latest model runs are forecasting a change to all rain late Thursday night and Friday morning. However, that all depends on the exact storm track. For now, we’ll go with heavy rain at times Friday morning then it should taper by mid to late afternoon. If the storm takes a more easterly (colder) track, mixed precipitation will continue, especially in Western Connecticut. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 40s elsewhere. Since this storm could deliver more than 1” of rain, flooding may be possible in poor drainage areas and perhaps on some small streams and rivers.
THE WEEKEND…
On the heels of Friday’s storm, the air will turn gradually colder this weekend. Saturday won’t be too bad with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees. However, there will be a brisk westerly wind. A weak disturbance could bring a few flurries or snow showers Saturday night and some minor accumulation is possible. Weather conditions will improve on Sunday. The sky should become mostly sunny, but highs will only be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
For now, Monday looks good with partly sunny skies, morning lows in the 20s, and afternoon highs in the 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
