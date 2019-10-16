****Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Fairfield and New Haven tomorrow morning from midnight until 4am****
****A Wind Advisory is in effect for Southern New London County from late tonight through 6pm tomorrow****
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
A coastal storm develops to our south and heads toward CT today. While the day starts out dry with some sunshine, it will end very differently.
During the afternoon, showers will be possible and it will be breezy. Then, the rain becomes steadier, also heavier (thunder can’t be ruled out) through the evening hours. The wind also intensifies, and could gust to/over 40 mph. At night, expect more heavy rain as the winds peak, with gusts 50(+) mph in spots! Tomorrow morning, the steady/heavy rain tapers off. For the rest of Thursday, the wind remains up with gusts to/over 40mph. You can expect more clouds than sun with a slight chance for isolated showers. It will also be quite cool, with highs in the low to mid-50s.
Rainfall totals from this storm will range from 1 to 3” with locally higher amounts. Given this, poor drainage flooding and flooding along smaller streams/creeks will be possible. With the forecast wind speeds, at least isolated power outages are possible.
Friday, we end the week with a mostly sunny sky and a breeze. Temps will still be a bit below normal, but we are expecting warmer weather this weekend.
THE WEEKEND…
With high pressure firmly in control, expect abundant sunshine both days. Highs Saturday should reach the mid-60s, then Sunday they should eclipse 70!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday now appears to be dry with highs in the upper 60s. Then, a storm system could bring rain to the state Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
