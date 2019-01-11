THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
It is going to be a cold night, but the northwest wind will gradually subside as high pressure moves closer to New England. Temperatures will fall back into the teens and lower 20s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 4-14. Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to clear.
THIS WEEKEND…
A storm will bring heavy snow to the Mid-Atlantic Region this weekend. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of Virginia. Some communities in Virginia could receive 4-8” of snow. The storm center will move off the coast of North Carolina on Sunday then it will slip out to sea far to the south of New England Sunday night. The northern branch of the jet stream is not expected to phase with the southern branch of the jet and that’s why the storm won’t take a northerly turn up the coast. That leaves us with a cold, but quiet weekend!
Thanks to high pressure, tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30 degrees. A modest northwesterly breeze will add to the chill. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cold with lows 5-15.
There may be some cloud cover Sunday morning and a few flurries can’t be ruled out in Fairfield County. However, the sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
This will be a relatively quiet period of weather. The storm will move out to sea far to the east of New England on Monday. On Wednesday, a cold front will approach New England from the west, but it will have very little moisture to work with. The next chance for flurries or snow showers may not come until Friday afternoon with the arrival of the next cold front.
Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cold with highs 30-35. Monday night will be mainly clear with lows 5-15.
The cold weather will ease up a little on Tuesday. We are forecasting highs 35-40 and the sky should be mostly sunny.
Temperatures will continue to rise on Wednesday thanks to a southwesterly flow of milder air in advance of the cold front. There is a good chance we’ll see highs in the low and middle 40s. The sky should be partly sunny, and the risk of a flurry or snow shower will be low.
The air will turn colder Wednesday night and Thursday and a northwesterly wind will become gusty. Temperatures will fall back through the 20s by late Wednesday night, but they won’t rise much on Thursday despite plenty of bright sunshine. Highs will range from 25-30, but it will feel colder due to the wind. Thursday night will be quite cold with lows in the single digits and lower teens.
The sky should become mostly cloudy on Friday and temperatures are expected to reach the 30s. Flurries and snow showers are possible during the afternoon and evening.
DECEMBER 2018…
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR…
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
