A northwesterly wind will usher colder air into the state this evening and tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s then into the 20s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 15-25 with the coldest readings in Northern Connecticut and the mildest readings along the I-95 corridor. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy.
Tomorrow will be cold. Highs will range from 30-35, but temperatures probably won’t rise out of the 20s in the Litchfield Hills. The wind won’t be as strong as it was today, but there will be enough of a northwesterly breeze to keep wind chills in the teens and 20s. Sunshine will mix with some patchy clouds, and a stray flurry is possible.
A storm will move off the coast of the Southeastern United States tomorrow night. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches have already been posted for Southeastern Virginia, much of North Carolina, and northern portions of South Carolina and Georgia. However, the storm will have no impact on us since it will move out to sea far to the south of New England. Instead, a ridge of high pressure will move into the region by late tomorrow night. The combination of a mainly clear sky and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits and teens.
After a cold start, temperatures will recover nicely during the afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s, but the wind will be light most of the day.
Friday night will be clear and chilly with lows 18-25.
If you’re not a fan of winter weather, you are going to love the weekend forecast! Temperatures will continue to rise as cold air retreats to the north. Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50! Sunday will be nice as well with mostly sunny skies, and highs near 50. A southwesterly breeze from off the cold water in Long Island Sound will probably limit highs to the 40s. The water temperature is currently in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
It now looks like Monday will be dry, although we’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover. It is going to be a comfortable day with highs ranging from the 40s at the coast to the lower 50s inland. A storm will track through the Great Lakes Region Monday night and Tuesday. This is what we call an “inside runner”, which is a warm track for Connecticut. Therefore, we are forecasting rain. It should begin Monday night and we’ll see periods of rain on Tuesday. Highs Tuesday should be in the 40s, but we might have a shot at 50 degrees.
Wednesday should be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with highs 50-55. However, another storm could impact the state Wednesday night and Thursday. The European Model is forecasting a snowstorm, but the GFS model is forecasting rain and a wintry mix. That storm is more than a week away, and many things could change. We’ll keep you update!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature was 33.1° at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0° above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70° on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4° on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
