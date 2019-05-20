THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
The threat for severe weather diminishes this evening with the setting sun, and passage of a cold front. Prior to its arrival, temperatures peaked 80 or higher in many communities. In fact, at Bradley Int’l airport (where official records hare maintained for the Hartford Area), the high was 87° --- the last time it was THIS warm was on September 16th of last year, wow! Behind the front, cooler/drier air filters into the state on a northwesterly wind. Overnight, clouds erode and temperatures drop into the 50s to start our Tuesday.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Our Tuesday will feature ample sunshine and low humidity. The drier, northwesterly breeze could gust over 20 mph. Temperatures tomorrow should peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s. At night, lows should be in 40s. However, if the wind diminishes enough under the clear sky, temperatures could drop to the upper 30s in the usual cooler spots.
Wednesday, another stellar day is on tap. We should see abundant sunshine and high temperatures back in the mid-70s. Thursday, clouds increase and we can’t rule out a late day shower as a weak disturbance approaches. Scattered showers will be possible at night, and into early Friday. Then we’ll end the week with a partly cloudy sky and highs near 70.
THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
As of now, the Holiday weekend looks pretty decent! Saturday appears to feature a partly to mostly sunny sky, with highs in the 70s. Sunday, especially away from the Sound, temps could exceed 80; however, the day may not be entirely dry as there will be a chance for a late day shower. Then, Memorial Day Monday should be warm and dry under a mix of sun and clouds.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
