MONDAY RECAP…
The first day of autumn certainly resembled summer across Connecticut. The high temperature at Bradley Int’l Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area) was 92° --- just 1° away from the 105-year-old record for this date! Today marks the 1st time this month and 27th time this year for the temperature to reach or exceed 90.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
While initially dry and warm this evening, a cold front will approach the state later this evening. With it, a round of showers and perhaps some rumbles of thunder. They’ll likely begin entering northwest CT around 9 or 10pm then move east, clearing the state by 3 or 4am. By daybreak, expect temperatures in the lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
After a very warm start to autumn, Tuesday will feel more fall-like. In the wake of the cold front, not only will it be cooler with highs in the 70s… the humidity will also be much lower as drier air filters into the state on a northwesterly breeze. We anticipate a mix of sun and clouds through much of the day. And, with colder air aloft in tandem with the daytime heating, a sprinkle can’t be ruled out (especially across interior portions).
Wednesday then should feature abundant sunshine, lows in the 50s with highs again in the 70s, as high pressure dominates. By Thursday, we’re flirting with 80 in advance of a weak cold front. It won’t have a lot of moisture to work with as it passes through the region later in the day (so our shower chances are pretty slim). We’ll then end the week with dry weather, bright sunshine and highs in the 70s.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday as of now, looks to be partly cloudy with a chance for a shower (but not a washout). Then Sunday appears to be dry and brighter. High temperatures could reach or exceed 80 degrees both days!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, the month of September may end with some showers.
THE TROPICS…
There are currently 3 systems in the Atlantic Basin: Jerry, moving in the general direction of Bermuda. Karen, a big rain maker for Puerto Rico. And Lorenzo, our latest named storm off the coast of Africa that could strengthen to hurricane status, but is no immediate threat to land.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
