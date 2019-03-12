THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After cooler day across Connecticut with highs ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s (but with the wind it’s been feeling more like the 20s/30s!) … temperatures this evening slowly drop through the 30s. With a mainly clear sky and a diminishing wind overnight, they’ll bottom out in the upper teens to lower 20s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow, once we get past the cold early in the morning, temperatures rebound to near if not above average during the afternoon. The normal high for the 13th of March is 46 degrees, tomorrow high should be between 45 and 50. High pressure will be in control, allowing for a much calmer wind. We’ll start the day with sunshine, but during the afternoon clouds will be on the increase. Wednesday night, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or patchy drizzle (but most of this should stay just north of CT).
Thursday, we expect a mostly cloudy sky as high pressure moves offshore and a storm system approaches. A developing southwesterly flow will help to boost temperatures into the mid-50s for highs, nearly 10 degrees above average. While there could be isolated showers Thursday night, chances for rain really go up on Friday.
Our warming trend peaks as we close out the week with temperatures near 60! Also Friday, especially later in the day, rain will not only be likely… but it could be heavy at times, with a gusty wind. Furthermore, isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as a cold front moves into the region.
THE WEEKEND…
Behind that cold front, temps trend a bit cooler over the weekend (but nothing too extreme). Saturday, we’ll start out with clouds, followed at least partial clearing as the day progresses. Expect a gusty wind and highs near 50. Then, Sunday will be less windy and a bit cooler, highs in the 40s under a mostly sunny sky.
NEXT WEEK…
A weak disturbance is on the maps for Monday, as it moves through Southern New England it could produce isolated rain or snow showers. Otherwise, we should see a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures peak near 40 degrees.
Tuesday, the last day of astronomical winter, looks to be storm-free… mostly sunny with highs below average.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
