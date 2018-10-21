SUNDAY RECAP…
After a comfortable start to the weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday, today was windy and much cooler. Highs were only in the 40s and lower 50s. Plus, a strong northwesterly wind gusted to 30-40 mph. As of 4 pm, wind chill temperatures ranged from the lower 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s at the coast. We started out with clouds and showers, but this afternoon turned out to be bright and sunny.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Get ready for a cold night! A ridge of high pressure will move into New England later tonight. That means the wind will gradually subside and the sky will remain clear. This will allow temperatures to keep dropping until dawn. Temperatures will dip into the 30s and lower 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 25-34 degrees.
MONDAY…
Overall, a pleasant day with high pressure in place. We can expect mostly sunny skies and highs 50-55. The wind won’t be much of a bother, although a light southwesterly breeze will pick up during the afternoon.
The sky will be partly cloudy Monday night and it won’t be quite as cold. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
TUESDAY…
A low pressure system will move into New England on Tuesday. The bulk of the rain and snow shower activity will pass through Upstate New York and Northern New England. However, a few rain showers will make their way into Connecticut. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Plus, our weather will turn briefly milder with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.
A northwesterly wind will usher in much cooler air Tuesday night and temperatures will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas by dawn.
WEDNESDAY…
The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, but it will be windy and cool with highs 50-55. A northwesterly wind will likely gust to 30-40 mph. The air will continue to turn colder Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by dawn and wind chill readings will be in the upper teens and 20s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
A couple of very chilly days! Despite abundant sunshine, highs Thursday will only be in the 40s. Plus, the northwest wind will remain gusty. Once again, gusts to 30-40 mph can be expected. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s!
Thursday night will be quite cold and a hard freeze is possible. The sky will be clear and the wind will gradually subside as high pressure moves closer to New England. In many outlying areas, the mercury will dip into the 20s by dawn.
Friday will be bright and sunny and the wind will be much lighter since high pressure will drift across New England. However, temperatures will only reach the 40s to near 50 degrees Friday afternoon.
NEXT WEEKEND…
The nice weather will carry over into Saturday, although morning sunshine should give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. After a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s, the afternoon hours will be a little more comfortable with highs 50-55.
Our weather for Saturday night and Sunday will greatly depend on the track of a potentially strong coastal storm. The latest run of the GFS model is forecasting a significant storm to pass close to Cape Cod by Sunday evening. If that happens, rain will overspread the state Saturday night and it could be heavy at times on Sunday. Plus, a north or northeasterly wind could gust to over 40 mph especially in Eastern Connecticut. Highs would be near 50 degrees. Meanwhile, the European Model is forecasting the storm to track near to just to the west of Connecticut on Sunday. That track would bring milder air into the state.
Since there is a lot of variability among the models, we won’t get too specific. While there is the potential for stormy weather Saturday night and Sunday, the storm could also have a lesser impact on the state. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
