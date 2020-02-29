FEBRUARY 2020 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
February will go into the record books as a mild month with very little snow! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees warmer than normal. If my calculations are correct, this February will be the 12th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905! The warmest February on record was in 1998, when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. This February, however, was 2nd least snowy on record! There was a trace of snow today, but the total measured snowfall for the month will be 0.4”. 1912 and 1925 are tied for the least snowy February on record with only 0.1” of snow. Total precipitation for the month was 3.19”, which is 0.30” above normal. This includes rainfall plus the water equivalent of any snow and ice.
The average temperature for the Meteorological Winter will come in at 33.0 degrees. For record keeping purposes the Meteorological Winter includes all of December, January, and February. The average temperature in December was 31.7 degrees, which was very close to normal. However, the average temperature in January was 33.1 degrees, which was 7.0 degrees above normal. It was the 9th warmest January on record! As stated above, February’s average temperature was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal. Despite the mild weather most of this winter, we did not make the top 5 warmest winters on record. The warmest winter on record was the winter of 2001-02 when the average temperature was 35.2 degrees.
Total precipitation for the winter was 12.91”, which is 3.35” above normal. Total snowfall was 25.7”, which is 5.0” below normal. However, most of the snow fell in December. December had 22.0” of snow, which made it the 6th snowiest December on record. However, the combined snowfall total for January and February was only 3.7”. It turned out to be a boring winter for snow lovers! We only had 1 named storm and that was Winter Storm Abel on December 1st through the 3rd. Snowfall ranged from as little as 1” to 18.5” in North Granby.
MARCH 1ST…
March will get off to a cold start tomorrow. Despite bright sunshine, highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. A northwesterly breeze won’t be too strong, but it will certainly get your attention. A warm front will spread clouds into the state tomorrow night. A few flurries or snow showers may develop after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens and 20s, but temperatures will tend to rise a bit toward morning.
MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England on Monday, and this will allow a southerly flow of milder air to develop. Temperatures will rise well into the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees. A rain or snow shower is possible in the morning, then the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon.
A weak cold front will move into Southern New England Monday night then it will stall near or over the region on Tuesday. Therefore, we can expect a mostly cloudy day with a chance for rain showers, especially during the afternoon as a weak wave of low pressure approaches New England from the west. It is going to feel more like spring with highs in the 50s!
We can expect more showers at times Tuesday night and Wednesday as a storm system passes through New England. Showers may end Wednesday afternoon as a drier northwesterly flow develops. It is going to be another unseasonably mild day with highs in the 50s.
A storm is expected to pass out to sea to the south of New England on Thursday. That should leave us with a partly sunny day with a strong northwesterly breeze. Highs will range from 45-50.
A strong cold front will move into New England on Friday. Therefore, there will be a chance for rain and wet snow showers. Temperatures should reach 45-50 before dropping off during the afternoon and evening. Friday night will be blustery and much colder with lows in the 20s.
Saturday is shaping up to be a sunny day, but it will likely be windy and cold with highs 35-40.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
