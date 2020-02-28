THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a cold day with highs in the 30s and lower 40s, we can expect a very chilly night. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 20s. However, some upper teens are likely in the normally colder locations. A brisk west to southwesterly wind will send wind chills dipping into the teens in many locations. The sky will be partly cloudy to clear.
A COLD WEEKEND…
Saturday, the last day of February, will be quite cold. The sky will be partly sunny, but temperatures will only reach the low and middle 30s. Temperatures may only reach the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills. Wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s most of the day. There could be a passing flurry or snow shower in some towns. If we don’t get any measurable snowfall at Bradley International Airport, this February will go into the record books as the second least snowy February in 115 years of record keeping with only 0.4” of snow! 1912 and 1925 are tied for the least snowy February on record with only 0.1" of snow.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and quite cold. Lows will range from 15-20, but the wind will gradually subside.
March will get off to a cold start on Sunday. The sky will be mostly sunny, but highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. A stiff northwesterly breeze will tend to ease up in the afternoon as a ridge of high pressure builds into New England. Sunday night will start out clear, then we’ll see increasing cloudiness after midnight. A couple of flurries or snow showers may develop as well. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 20s.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England on Monday, and this will allow a warm front to move into the region. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and there will be a chance for a few wet snow and rain showers. However, temperatures are expected to rise well into the 40s.
A weak cold front will move into Southern New England Monday night and it will stall near or over the region on Tuesday. Therefore, we can expect a mostly cloudy day with a chance for showers, especially during the afternoon as a wave of low pressure approaches New England from the west. It is going to be a mild day with temperatures topping 50 degrees.
A stronger storm could bring a period of steadier and heavier rainfall Wednesday and Wednesday night. Depending on the track of the storm, Wednesday could be unseasonably mild with highs in the 50s.
Rain and possibly some wet snow could linger into Thursday morning, then we should see some partial clearing. However, a strong northwesterly wind will develop, and it could gust to 40 mph or higher. Highs in the 40s are expected, but the air will turn colder during the late afternoon and evening.
The weather on Friday comes with a low degree of confidence. A low pressure system, known as a “clipper”, could bring some snow to the state on Friday, especially during the morning and early afternoon. However, there is a chance the storm will slip by well to the south of New England with little impact on our weather. We’ll keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
