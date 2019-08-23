THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Dry air moved into Connecticut today and you could really feel the difference! Dry air will continue to overspread the state from the north or northwest this evening and tonight. Clouds will linger into this evening, but they will clear away tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, but some upper 40s are likely in the normally cooler locations. It’ll be a much better night for sleeping!
THE LAST FULL WEEKEND OF AUGUST…
A sprawling area of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature in New England this weekend. That is great news for us, especially for tomorrow! Tomorrow will feature a pleasant northerly breeze and slightly cooler than normal temperatures. Highs will range from 75-80. The normal, or average, high for August 24th for the Greater Hartford Area is 82 degrees. Plus, dew points will be in the 40s and 50s, which is quite pleasant for late August! Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon. Overall, a very pleasant day for outdoor activities, and there are many!
The mercury will dip solidly into the 50s Saturday night under a clear to partly cloudy sky.
The forecast for Sunday is somewhat complicated. With a broad area of high pressure centered from Maine into Nova Scotia, a northeasterly to easterly flow will prevail across Southern New England. This ocean flow will spread a layer of clouds into the state. Additionally, a weak upper level low near the coast of New England could stir up a few light rain showers and sprinkles. However, most of the day will be dry, and we’ll likely see some partial sunshine break through the clouds. The cool northeasterly flow will limit highs to the 70s Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
An area of low pressure that is currently centered near the coast of Southeast Florida could develop into a tropical depression this weekend, and eventually it may develop into a tropical storm as it moves off the east coast of the United States next week. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Dorian. All of the major guidance models are forecasting the storm will move well offshore of New England later next week. For the time being, it appears we don’t have anything to worry about, but we’ll be watching the progress of the storm closely. This storm could create rough surf and large ocean swells along the New England Coast later next week.
High pressure over New England will keep us dry on Monday. The ocean flow may produce some patchy cloud cover, but we expect a partly sunny day overall. Plus, temperatures will remain a little below normal with highs in the 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will likely feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, but both days should be rain-free. Temperatures will slowly rise with time. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s Tuesday, and highs near 80 by midweek.
The next chance for showers will probably come on Thursday. That when the offshore storm (perhaps Dorian) will move east of New England, allowing a cold front to move into the region. The air should be warmer and a little more humid with highs 80-85.
High pressure will return to the Northeast on Friday. Therefore, we expect a partly to mostly sunny day with highs in the low to middle 80s. The humidity should be lower.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE…
Recently, NOAA, released their updated forecast for the remainder of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They now believe there is a good chance this season will be more active than normal. The original forecast released in May expected 9-15 named storms of which 4-8 would reach hurricane strength, and 2-4 hurricanes would reach major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher). The revised forecast is now calling for 10-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes. A normal, or average, season sees 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.
One of the key reasons for the upgrade is the absence of an El Nino. Sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific have now returned to normal or neutral levels. When El Nino is present, westerly winds aloft are stronger over the Atlantic Basin. This creates shear in the atmosphere, which can inhibit the development and strengthening of tropical storms and hurricanes. This season, we’ve already had 2 named storms in the Atlantic Basin, Andrea and Barry. The hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.
A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 went into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature was 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. The grand total was 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Hartford Area. That is 114 years of record keeping!
AUGUST AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
The average, or normal, high for August 1st is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, and the average low is 63 degrees. By August 31st, the average high drops to 80 degrees, and the average low falls to 58 degrees. Average rainfall for the month is 3.93”. The hottest temperature on record for the month of August is 102 degrees, which occurred on August 9th in 2001. The coolest temperature on record is 36 degrees, which occurred on August 31st in 1965. August 1955 was the wettest month on record with 21.87” of rain. That’s when we experienced devastating flooding in the state due to a tropical one/two punch from Connie and Diane.
We lose quite a bit of daylight during the month of August. Sunrise on August 1st is at 5:44 and sunset is at 8:09. That is 14 hours and 25 minutes of possible sunshine. On August 31st, sunrise is at 6:15 and sunset is at 7:26. That is 13 hours and 11 minutes of possible sunshine, which represents a loss of 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight!
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). The 5th: August 18-20 (92, 95, 90). We’ve now had a grand total of 26 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
