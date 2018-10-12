A BRISK OCTOBER WEEKEND
We will have a raw and wet beginning to the weekend. A disturbance aloft will move across southern New England this morning with clouds and showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s all morning, so you’ll want to bring a jacket if you plan on attending the Eversource Hartford Marathon/Half Marathon.
The entire day won’t be so grim. Most of the showers will be gone by midday. High pressure will move into the region this afternoon and the sky will become partly sunny. Even with the sunshine, the air will remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze in the afternoon, but the wind will subside by evening.
Thanks to a clear sky and light wind, the mercury will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas tonight. There may be a touch of frost in the normally colder locations, but a widespread frost appears unlikely. A patch of clouds could move into the state before sunrise Sunday. If that happens, temperatures won’t be quite as chilly.
Sunday will be pleasant. A high pressure system will be over the Northeast, promising this continuation of nice weather. The morning chill will wear off and the afternoon will be seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will likely enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies and the wind will be light.
NEXT WEEK
More rain is coming Monday. A weak low pressure system will move into New England from the west on Monday. The sky will be mostly cloudy and showers or even a few periods of rain will develop during the morning. More showers can be expected during the afternoon. It’ll be a cool day with highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday will be better. High pressure will move into New England on Tuesday and a return to fair weather is likely. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs 55-60. It’ll be breezy too.
A storm system will move out to sea to the south of New England on Wednesday and cooler air will move into the region from the northwest. There is a chance for a few showers, but for now we are keeping Wednesday dry with partly sunny skies and a strong northwesterly wind will develop. Temperatures could reach 60 degrees, but they will drop off during the afternoon.
Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and chilly. Highs will only be in the 40s to near 50 degrees. There is the potential for a widespread frost by late Thursday night. Clear skies and diminishing winds should allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and perhaps the upper 20s in the normally colder spots.
Friday is shaping up to be a crisp autumn day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. The wind won’t be quite as strong by then.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
LAST TUESDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER…
A National Weather Service survey team determined an EF1 tornado touched down in Fairfield County Tuesday afternoon, October 2nd. The tornado began near the intersection of Weed Street and Marshall Ridge Road in New Canaan. It lifted in Norwalk near the intersection of Scribner Avenue and Gillies Lane. It was on the ground for approximately 3.9 miles, from 5:29-5:41 pm. Maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph. The path width was 100 yards. Damage was primarily to trees and cars. Fortunately, there were no injuries. This information is preliminary and subject to change.
The National Weather Service determined another tornado touched down in Mansfield at around 6:12 in the evening. It was a weak EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 70 mph. The maximum path width was 30 yards and the path length was 0.4 miles. Trees were knocked down in a very chaotic pattern from just west of Route 195 between Cemetery Road and Bassetts Bridge Road. It continued moving toward the east-northeast across Cemetery Road and lifted just to the east of the southernmost portion of Echo Road.
SEPTEMBER 2018, WARM AND WET
The 9th month of the year goes into the record books as a warm and wet month. The average temperature for the 30-day period at Bradley International was 67.1 degrees, which is a tie with September 2016 for the 9th warmest September. Records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area… that’s 113 years! There was a total of 6.33” of rain, which is 2.45” above normal (other parts of the state were even wetter).
The warmest September on record was in 1921 when the average temperature was 68.9 degrees. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when there was a total of 14.59 inches. That is when the Great New England Hurricane swept through the state with flooding rains and devastating winds.
