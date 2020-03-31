THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
For most of the night, the sky will be partly cloudy. The last evening of March will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Overnight lows will range from 28-36.
WEDNESDAY…
A big storm will move off the Carolina Coast tomorrow, the first day of April. It will track out to sea far to the south of New England, and therefore it won’t have a direct impact on our weather here in Connecticut. However, the storm will become absorbed by a giant upper level low that will spin around over the Northeast for several days. This system will gradually shift to the east of New England Thursday and Friday.
Tomorrow will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be breezy and cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 50s across much of the state.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
By Thursday, an area of clouds and showers will pinwheel around the backside of the upper level low. This area of moisture will move from north to south across New England throughout the day. Thursday will start out partly sunny, but showers could reach Connecticut at some point during the afternoon. Highs will range from 50-55, and there will be a strong north to northwesterly breeze that will gust to 30 mph or higher. Showers are likely Thursday night and Friday morning, then drier air will move down from the north Friday afternoon. At that point, the sky should become partly. It’ll be breezy and seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
By this weekend, the large upper level low will move away far to the east of New England. This will allow a ridge of high pressure to move into the region. Therefore, we’ll likely enjoy a dry weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny, and the air will remain cool. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s. Saturday night will be clear, calm and cold with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Sunday will start out sunny, then we should see some increase in cloud cover during the afternoon as a weak disturbance approaches New England from the west. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers could reach Connecticut by evening. The showers will end Sunday night. Lows will be near 40.
MONDAY…
Monday will be partly sunny and pleasant. Highs should be close to 60 degrees.
TUESDAY…
At this point, it looks like a storm system will pass out to sea to the south of New England. That should leave us with a partly sunny, somewhat cooler day with highs in the 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
