THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will approach New England from the west tonight. Therefore, the sky will remain clear or mainly clear. Plus, the gusty northwest wind will gradually subside. Temperatures will drop back through the 60s then through the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 43-50 with the coolest readings in the Litchfield Hills.
WEDNESDAY…
High pressure will drift across New England tomorrow. That means we can look forward to a very pleasant day! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be much lighter than it was today. After a cool morning, the afternoon will be dry and mild with highs in the low and middle 70s.
Clouds will overspread the state tomorrow night, and a few showers will develop after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
THURSDAY…
A warm front will approach Southern New England Thursday, then a cold front will pass through the region Thursday night. A shower is possible in the morning, then we’ll see a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Thursday or Thursday night. There is the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms especially in Western Connecticut, but that all depends on when the storms arrive. A later arrival time, especially after dark, would lessen the threat. During the daytime hours, the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures should reach the lower 70s away from the coast. The air will turn a little more humid as the day progresses.
Showers and storms will end later Thursday night then a drier northwesterly flow will develop on the heels of the departing cold front. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
FRIDAY…
The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a strong northwesterly breeze. Gusts to over 30 mph are likely. It’ll be a seasonably mild day with highs in the low and middle 70s.
The wind will subside Friday night as high pressure moves into the region. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s, but some upper 40s are possible in the normally cooler locations.
THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
As of now, the Holiday weekend is looking pretty decent! Saturday will start out mostly sunny, then we can expect increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Temperatures should rise well into the 70s away from the coast. A strong southerly breeze will develop as the day progresses. Showers could arrive before sunset, but they could hold off until Saturday night.
Showers should end before dawn Sunday. The rest of the day should be partly sunny and much warmer with highs in the low and middle 80s away from the coast.
Monday, Memorial Day, will be warm as well. Temperatures should reach 80-85 and a mix of clouds and sunshine can be expected. A cold front will approach Connecticut from the north and west during the afternoon. Therefore, a late day thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Some models, like the GFS, are looking more threatening than others. The European Model has limited moisture, and is therefore less threatening. We are keeping things dry for now, but we may have to add a late day thunderstorm to the holiday forecast. We’ll keep you updated!
TUESDAY…
The cold front will move away to the east of Connecticut by Tuesday morning. Therefore, it should be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies and a dry northwesterly wind. The air should be seasonably mild with highs in the lower 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
