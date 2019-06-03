THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT...
After a cooler than normal day with highs in the 60s and lower 70s, we can expect a very cool night. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be most in the 40s. The record low for June 4th for the Greater Hartford Area is 42 degrees, set in 1957. We expect temperatures to remain above record levels, but it could be close! The sky will be mainly clear throughout the night and the west to northwest breeze will subside.
TUESDAY...
A warm front will approach New England tomorrow. Therefore, morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. A couple of showers could reach Northern Connecticut in the late afternoon or evening. After a cool morning, the afternoon hours will be quite comfortable with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Showers are possible tomorrow night, but rainfall will be spotty and light. The showers will probably lift away to the north of Connecticut after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY...
The warm front will shift to the north of Connecticut on Wednesday. Most of the showers will be to the north as well, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon. A developing southwesterly breeze will send temperatures rising to near 80 degrees or higher over interior portions of the state. Highs at the beaches will be in the 70s.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday night and Thursday. That’s when an area of low pressure and a trailing cold front will move through the region. Wednesday night will be mild and muggier with lows 60-65. Highs on Thursday will be near 80, possibly a little higher. It all depends on how much sunshine can break through the clouds. At this point we expect a mostly cloudy day with only limited sunshine.
Any lingering showers will end Thursday night, and temperatures will bottom out near 60 degrees.
FRIDAY…
Much better! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the humidity will drop thanks to a northwesterly flow. Highs will range from 80-85.
THE WEEKEND...
High pressure will build southward from Canada and that means Saturday and Sunday will feature very nice weather conditions! Both days will be dry and warm with a mostly sunny sky. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80s, and the humidity will be low. Sunday may be a few degrees warmer, but still comfortable. Nighttime lows this weekend will range from 55-60.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure over Eastern Canada will push cooler air southward across all of New England. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s, but temperatures could stay in the 60s in coastal regions. With an onshore flow and a frontal boundary to the west of New England, we may see an increase in cloud cover throughout the day.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
