The clouds are covering most of the state and will remain. We think that our forecast for mid to upper-60s is reasonable, given the fact that the clouds will remain and readings in most places have been in the 50s this morning.
THE COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND
Today
High pressure will bring us nice weather today. We can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, light winds, and highs 65-70. The sky will become overcast tomorrow night. The developing cloud cover will hold temperatures up. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, perhaps even near 60 in some locations.
Tomorrow
Tomorrow will be iffy. A weak cold front will slide southward across Massachusetts and Connecticut on Sunday. It won’t have a lot of moisture, but it will have just enough to stir up a few rain showers in the afternoon. Morning clouds, fog, and spotty drizzle should give way to a few intervals of sunshine. Plus, the air will turn warmer and a little more humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday
Monday will also be iffy. The front will settle to the south of New England Sunday night and Monday. The air will turn a little cooler, with highs closer to 70 degrees or slightly above. Dry air associated with high pressure to our north may have a tough time reaching Connecticut, limiting the amount of sunshine. A sprinkle or some spotty drizzle can’t be ruled out, but most of the day will be dry.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tuesday may start out cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle. However, we should a little sunshine as the day wears on and a light southerly flow of warmer, more humid air will develop. Temperatures should rise well into the 70s.
By Wednesday, high pressure in the Western Atlantic will pump unseasonably warm air into Southern New England. Temperatures should rise into the 80s. The record high for October 10th for the Greater Hartford Area is 89 degrees, set in 1949. For now, we are forecasting a high of 84 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
At some point, late next week, we could get some heavy rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms. It all depends on the timing of a cold front and when it pushes through the warm, humid airmass over Southern New England. Also, we will be watching a developing tropical system that is near the northeast coast of Honduras this evening. This system will move toward the northwest and could become a tropical depression later this weekend or early next week over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico. This system could grow even stronger and it may impact the Gulf Coast next week. If tropical moisture from this system moves up the Eastern Seaboard, it could enhance the rainfall that is in the forecast for Connecticut either Thursday or Friday.
LAST TUESDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER
A National Weather Service survey team determined an EF1 tornado touched down in Fairfield County Tuesday afternoon, October 2nd. The tornado began near the intersection of Weed Street and Marshall Ridge Road in New Canaan. It lifted in Norwalk near the intersection of Scribner Avenue and Gillies Lane. It was on the ground for approximately 3.9 miles, from 5:29-5:41 pm. Maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph. The path width was 100 yards. Damage was primarily to trees and cars. Fortunately, there were no injuries. This information is preliminary and subject to change.
The National Weather Service determined another tornado touched down in Mansfield at around 6:12 in the evening. It was a weak EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 70 mph. The maximum path width was 30 yards and the path length was 0.4 miles. Trees were knocked down in a very chaotic pattern from just west of Route 195 between Cemetery Road and Bassetts Bridge Road. It continued moving toward the east-northeast across Cemetery Road and lifted just to the east of the southernmost portion of Echo Road.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
