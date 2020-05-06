THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A storm system will move out to sea to the south and east of New England tonight. It will not have a big impact on Connecticut. Clouds and scattered showers this evening will give way to a partly cloudy sky later tonight. Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening, and overnight lows will range from 36-44.
THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT…
Tomorrow will be partly sunny and cool. A brief shower is possible, but many towns will remain dry throughout the day. Highs will range from 60-65 across most of the state. In the Litchfield Hills, temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 50s. The normal, or average, highs for May 7th for the Greater Hartford Area is 69 degrees.
A cold front will pass through the state tomorrow night. It will bring a period of clouds and scattered showers, but the wet weather will be gone before dawn. Lows will be near 40.
FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT…
Friday will start out nice with sunny skies. However, clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon in advance of the next storm system. Rain will develop during the late afternoon or evening, then it will mix with or change to wet snow in the higher elevations Friday night. That’s when the storm will track very close to the coast of Southern New England, and the atmosphere aloft will rapidly turn colder. Highs Friday will range from 55-60, then temperatures will drop into the 30s by late Friday night, perhaps close to freezing in the Litchfield Hills.
SATURDAY…
The intensifying storm will move rapidly northward into the Canadian Maritimes. The steady rain and wet snow will end by morning, but more showers of rain and wet snow are likely during the afternoon. We may see a little sunshine at times, but there will be plenty of clouds. The storm could deposit a light accumulation of snow in the hills. Elsewhere, there will be little or no snow accumulation. Interestingly, May 9th is the date of the latest measurable snowfall on record for the Greater Hartford Area. It was on May 9th in 1977 when 1.3” of snow was measured at Bradley International Airport. That is a record we don’t want to beat!
The other issue on Saturday will be the potential for record cold. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s and that will happen with the wind gusting to 40 mph or higher! The record for the coldest high temperature for May 9th is 45 degrees, set in 1972. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1956. While, temperatures will likely remain above the record low, they could struggle to reach 45 degrees during the afternoon. However, it is possible the temperature will be above 45 degrees at midnight Friday night (going into Saturday). That would keep the record from being tied or broken.
MOTHER’S DAY…
A much better day! By then the storm will be long gone, but we will still have a chilly west-northwest wind. Morning lows will range from 30-35. Despite abundant sunshine, highs will only be in the 50s. The normal, or average high, for May 10th is 70 degrees. Not even close! The record low for May 10th is 28 degrees, set in 1947. The only way we will get that cold early Sunday morning will be if the wind drops off before dawn. At this point, we don’t expect that to happen. However, I would certainly refrain from planting any tender vegetation like tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant over the next 7 days. It is still way to early given the forecast!
MONDAY…
Another storm system will approach New England on Monday. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, and there will be a rising chance for rain during the afternoon. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Rain is likely Monday night, but the storm will move quickly. Therefore, the wet weather will end before dawn Tuesday. Temperatures will dip to near 40.
TUESDAY…
A nice day with a partly to mostly sunny sky, but there will be a chilly northwest wind. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY…
A pleasant day as well, but temperatures will remain below normal. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs should be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. There will be a brisk westerly breeze.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
