THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Our weather will be nice and quiet, but cool. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening, then into the 40s after sunset. Overnight lows will range from 35-40 across much of the state.
WEDNESDAY & WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
A storm system will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow then it will pass to the east of Cape Cod by late tomorrow night. The storm won’t have a big impact on Connecticut, but it will bring showers to the state. Tomorrow will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, then the sky will become cloudy during the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will range from 55-60.
Showers are likely tomorrow night, but they will end before dawn and we should see some partial clearing. Lows will be near 40, give or take a few degrees.
THURSDAY…
The storm will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes on Thursday. That will leave us with a mainly dry day, although a few more showers may pop up during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side of normal with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The normal, or average, highs for May 7th is 69 degrees.
FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT…
Friday will start out nice with mostly sunny skies. However, clouds will overspread the state later in the day in advance for the next storm system. This storm will have a much greater impact on Southern New England. Rain will arrive during the evening, then rain will mix with or change to wet snow in the higher elevations later Friday night. That’s when the storm will track very close to the coast of Southern New England, and the atmosphere aloft will rapidly turn colder. Highs Friday will range from 55-60, then temperatures will drop into the 30s by late Friday night, perhaps close to freezing in the Hills.
SATURDAY…
The intensifying storm will move rapidly northward into the Canadian Maritimes. The steady rain and wet snow will end during the morning, but more showers are likely during the afternoon. We may get a peek or two at the sun, but there will be plenty of clouds. The storm could deposit several inches of snow in the hills, and there is even a chance for a light, slushy accumulation in the valleys. Ironically, May 9th is the date of the latest measurable snowfall on record for the Greater Hartford Area. It was on May 9th in 1977 when 1.3” of snow was measured at Bradley International Airport. That is a record we don’t want to beat!
The other issue on Saturday will be the potential for record cold. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 40s and that will happen with winds that could gust to 40 mph or higher! The record for the coldest high temperature for May 9th is 45 degrees, set in 1972. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1956. While, temperatures should remain above the record low, they could struggle to reach 45 degrees during the afternoon. However, it is possible the temperature will be above 45 degrees at midnight Friday night (going into Saturday). That would keep the record from being broken.
MOTHER’S DAY…
A much better day! By then the storm will be long gone, but we will still have a chilly west-northwest wind. Morning lows will range from 30-35. Despite abundant sunshine, highs will only be in the 50s. The normal, or average high, for May 10th is 70 degrees. Not even close! The record low for May 10th is 28 degrees, set in 1947. The only way we will get that cold early Sunday morning will be if the wind drops off before dawn. At this point, we don’t expect that to happen. However, I would certainly refrain from planting any tender vegetation like tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant over the weekend. It is still way to early given the forecast!
MONDAY…
Another storm system will approach New England on Monday. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, and there will be a rising chance for rain during the afternoon. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Rain is likely Monday night, but the storm will move quickly. Therefore, the wet weather will end before dawn Tuesday. Temperatures will dip into the 30s.
TUESDAY…
A nice day with a partly to mostly sunny sky, but there will be a chilly northwest wind. Highs will only be in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.